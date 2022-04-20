More migrating tarpon are showing up every day, and that means it’s time for big sharks in Southwest Florida. Tarpon might be the ultimate gamefish for us, but for the sharks they’re just bait. Some guys get mad about that, but that’s how the food chain works. It was like that long before you were here, and it will be like that long after you’re gone.
But before you go, you might want to tangle with a big shark. Pitting yourself against a huge and dangerous animal has been a rite of passage since our ancestors invented the spear, and modern man still has an inner Neanderthal. Right now, we’re seeing bull sharks up to about 10 feet and hammerheads that can push 15, plus big sandbars and possibly tigers. It’s your best chance of finding one of these sea monsters in our waters, so let’s go poke a stick at a scary beast.
Let me make a couple points first: Catching big sharks can be a lot of fun, but you want to make sure you come back with all your appendages attached. It’s very possible to lose a finger or a hand when dealing with a big shark. Your safety comes first. Next comes the safety of the shark.
Also, this is not an activity for one person — always bring a buddy or two. Make sure the boat’s decks are cleared; you can trip and fall (into the boat or overboard) while your hands are full fighting the shark.
Some people think that fishing for big sharks is just a macho thing. Maybe for some people it is, but I’m seeing more women getting involved in the sport. I first started fishing for big sharks for the excitement — the adrenaline rush. That, and my sheer fascination for sharks in general.
But after that wore off a little, I still wanted to learn more about these animals and how to perfect my techniques. Sure, that would help me catch more, but knowing more about their biology — where they can be found, what they feed on — is worth it just for its own sake.
Catching big sharks is a kick, but for me one of the biggest thrills is watching that fish swim away healthy. To maximize the chances of that, it’s important to use tackle that’s heavy enough for the job — sharks are more likely to survive short fights. If you battle the fish to exhaustion, it’s more likely to die.
You want tackle that works with you, not against you. The strength of your drag will not win the fight for you — a smooth and steady drag is what you want, so you can put pressure on the fish rather than on yourself.
A broomstick rod isn’t going to do it either – you want a rod with a bit of flex, or you’ll be the one getting worn out. A 50-100 or 50-130 rod is more than enough. And a shorter rod will let you put more leverage on the fish, rather than vice-versa.
I wouldn’t suggest using gear less than 50-pound class — better yet, 80. A quality reel is helpful, but it doesn’t have to be one of those high-priced models. A Penn Senator 6/0 or 9/0 will get the job done. If you have more money to spend, the Penn Internationals and bigger Shimano Talicas have much nicer drags and gears.
Spool up with as much 60- or 80-pound monofilament as your reel will hold. Some folks like braid for the extra line capacity (get the largest diameter you can so it won’t dig into the line on the spool), but even then a 100-yard mono topshot is standard.
Wire leaders are mandatory. Even for big sharks, I use only 3 to 5 feet of wire. I like single-strand wire; others prefer cable. Both have pros and cons. I suggest a wind-on leader rated at 200 to 400 pounds. It’s mostly for abrasion resistance; sharks have very sandpapery skin. I could just use more wire, but then it’s impossible to bring the leader onto the reel.
To target big sharks, I use hooks from 10/0 to 20/0, depending on the bait size. On really big baits, I’ll use a stinger hook on 12 inches of wire. Circle hooks are required by law for shark fishing.
Consider your hooks to be an expendable part of your tackle. I use hooks that cost better than ten bucks apiece, but I’ll cut the leader with no hesitation if getting it back is going to put me or the shark in danger. If you want to increase the odds of taking the hook out of the fish, file the barb down or crush it with a pair of heavy-duty pliers. Debarbed hooks work just fine, and I don’t lose any more fish with them than I used to with unmodified hooks.
I’ll assume you understand the process of chumming. A good chum slick will help a shark find your bait. Either commercial chum or fish you cut or grind yourself is fine. Chumming from the beach doesn’t work as well, plus it’s illegal.
Your bait should be fresh if possible, but I always bring frozen as insurance. Bloody or oily fish such as jacks, mullet, ladyfish, bonito and legal-size Spanish mackerel are good. (If you use macks, don’t cut the heads or tails off — it’s the law.) Stingrays can be used both as chum and bait, and seem to be especially attractive to both bull and hammerhead sharks.
When you have a taker, reel up any other lines on the boat. The designated fish fighter should grab the rod and put the butt in the fighting chair gimbal or in the harness. How long to let the fish run with the bait depends on the bait size, but generally five to 15 seconds is long enough. Counting it out loud will help you time it. Then simply come tight on the fish.
If the bait pops out of the fish’s mouth, which happens fairly often, don’t reel — just let it sit. Chances are good that shark will come back and find it, if you don’t take it away from her.
Once you’ve got the shark hooked, all you can do is fight it. Let her run when she wants; take up line when you can. If it’s a big fish, you may be in for a tougher battle than you had anticipated. Remember, a shorter fight is better, from the fish’s perspective. Good upper-body strength will help, so maybe hit the gym a couple times before you take on the big boys.
Some anglers prefer to strap themselves into a fighting harness. It’s not a bad idea, but if you do this, carry a mate knife — just in case you need to cut yourself free. Getting dragged overboard and drowning will definitely make shark fishing less fun.
Once you get your fish boatside, it’s time to snap a few photos and let your shark go. How? Well, legally you have to have a device capable of cutting the wire leader or hook. That means a long wire cutter, bolt cutters, or both. If you can safely cut the hook, do so. If not, cut the wire as close to the hook as possible. A long wire leash can cause further injury to the fish.
What if you want to keep it? Well, first make sure the law is on your side. Lemon and hammerhead sharks aren’t legal to keep. You can harvest blacktip and bull sharks if you want. Bulls must be 54 inches to the fork. If you can’t tell a bull from a lemon, then you frankly have no business harvesting that shark. I’ve mentioned proper harvest techniques in previous columns, so I hope you read them. If not, give me a call.
Back in the days before conservation was the norm, tens of thousands of big sharks were killed just for their jaws. Today, most of us have realized that wasting a 30-year-old fish just for a trophy is pretty much crapping on our fishery. Plainly put, big sharks are worth more alive than they are dead. So have your fun, but do your best to release that fish alive and healthy.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
