It's been discussed for years in tackle shops and waterfront bars. It's been passionately argued from both sides, sometimes very loudly and with threats of violence both veiled and explicit. It's pitted watermen against each other.
And now, ladies and gentlemen, your chance to legally harvest a goliath grouper is nearly here.
But hold on just a sec. Before you go making plans for the biggest fish fry the neighborhood has ever seen, let's review the rules.
First, you've got to be one of the lucky few. This is not an open harvest. There are only 200 tags being issued for the entire state. Since somewhat more than 200 people are probably interested, there's a lottery for those tags. Ten bucks gets you a chance at buying one.
Buying? Oh, yeah — the tags aren't free. If you are fortunate enough to be drawn, you'll have to pony up another $150 for the actual permit (if you're a Florida resident; it's $500 if you're not). One permit, one fish. If you think that's a little spendy to keep one grouper, you might be right. Also, this might not be your game.
Once you have the permit secured, there are a few more things you need to know. There are a few areas of the state that are off limits: Waters of Martin County (including the St. Lucie River and its tributaries) south through the Atlantic coast of the Keys, and Dry Tortugas National Park. Also, there will be no harvest in federal waters.
Then, there's the season. It starts on March 1 and goes through the end of May. That's three months to catch one fish. If you can't get it done in that time frame, then you can't get it done.
But here's the kicker, and it's going to sour a lot of folks on the whole idea. There's a slot limit. It's 24 to 36 inches. If you had dreams of hauling a 400-pounder to the fillet table, consider your bubble to be burst. Legal-size fish will be about 8 to 25 pounds. That's certainly enough for a few sandwiches, but it's not going to feed a block party.
You can also expect to provide part of your fish to FWC researchers. Exactly what parts they'll want hasn't yet been specified. Might be a fin clip, might be the whole carcass minus the fillets. The permit will supposedly specify, and we might not find out until then.
Finally, for those of you who dislike telling the government anything, be aware there's a reporting requirement. You'll have to use the FWC's online portal to report your catch within 24 hours. If you end up not filling your tag, you have to report that too.
Now that you know all the hoops that must be jumped and are informed about all the stipulations, are you still excited to go out and bring home a goliath? The FWC is betting that a bunch of people will be. I'm not entering the tag lottery, but I know some people who already have.
If you want to try your luck, do it soon. The lottery opened last Saturday (Oct. 15) and runs through Oct. 30. Once it's over, you'll have to wait until next year — assuming they do it again. Remember the black bear hunt from a few years ago? This could end up being a one-time thing, though I doubt it.
Still, if you want your shot, better take it now. For more information or to enter the lottery, go to https://bit.ly/3EMbFxv. Good luck!
