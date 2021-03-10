At their latest meeting, the FWC discussed our current closures of redfish, snook and spotted seatrout. A lot of people were expecting them to make a firm decision about whether redfish and trout would be reopening June 1 when the emergency closed season expires (snook would be normally closed in June, so we wouldn’t see an open season til fall). In fact, a lot of people were expecting the commission to reopen those seasons right away.
Instead, they decided to kick the can a little farther down the road, saying that the voices of the common anglers need to be heard more clearly. Now they’re asking for public input, which you can provided now at http://bit.ly/3chA2zR or at a workshop yet to be scheduled.
OK, seems fair enough. We the people own the resource, and we the people should have a say in how it’s managed. But I wonder if our opinions are really useful in the process — especially when feelings are strongly divided, as they are on this issue.
Imagine that fishery management was your sole responsibility. You decide, and that’s how it’s done. What would your solution be? Careful, now. This isn’t a video game or a round of golf. Make the wrong choice, and you don’t get a do-over. A screw-up here is forever, and it won’t just be screwed up for you — it will be screwed up for everybody.
One of the primary concerns that rulemakers must have is sustainability. We can’t steal from the future for the sake of the present. Yes, it would be nice to be able to bring every snook home. They’re delicious, especially pan-fried in butter. But if all of us did that, how long would it be before there were no snook left to catch?
Back in my great-grandfather’s Florida, there weren’t enough people to make a difference, as long as they were supporting only themselves and their families. Catch-and-release? What a stupid idea. Fishing is a way to get food. But then more people came, and trains came, and ice machines came, and there was market fishing both for the locals and the northerners.
And it wasn’t long before they realized that yes, it would actually be possible to take fish and oysters faster than they could replenish themselves. Thus, the twin ideas of conservation and sustainability.
Look at us now. There are about 2 million people living on the Southwest Florida coast south of Tampa Bay, and that grows at about 2 percent (40,000 more people) annually. We’ve built our economy on tourism and development. More tourists come, more people want to live here. We make money, but let’s be completely honest: We’re selling ourselves and getting used up in the process.
Still, there’s plenty of fishing going on. Florida sold about 2 million fishing licenses last year, more than any other state — and that doesn’t even factor in all the residents 65 or older who no longer need to buy licenses.
So a lot of people are fishing, and a lot of people already here and more showing up every single day. Are you factoring that into your solution? It’s a tough one. The greater population means more strain on all of our resources and more polluted waters, which means they won’t be able to support as many fish as they once did. But every fisherman out there wants to catch fish, and preferably lots of them. That means we need more fish than ever before.
Now factor in the folks who think fishing doesn’t count unless it results in dinner — better yet, a week’s worth of dinners, and maybe for company too. They’re pushing for open season right now, and a bigger bag limit to boot. And if you don’t give it to them, perhaps they’ll just take it anyway. That’s right: Just like every store owner has to plan for shoplifting and employee theft, fishery regulators have to count on poaching, because some people are just dirtbags.
Economics factor in too. Fishing guides and tackle shop owners will tell you that we need to stay closed, because it’s crucial that we have lots of fish available to catch. Of course, other fishing guides and tackle shop owners say that we need to open seasons as soon as possible, because their customers aren’t going fishing until they can keep their favorites.
What’s your decision? Are we opening the seasons on the hope that things somehow get better? Or are you keeping them closed because the pressure is just too much? No matter what you choose, you’re going to make a whole bunch of people very upset with you. And that’s why I don’t blame the FWC at all for postponing. But they’ll have to decide eventually.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
