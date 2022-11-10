Fish are fascinating animals. Although a lot of anglers have little interest in them beyond their sport or table value, others enjoy observing and studying their finned adversaries. Keeping an aquarium can be a calming and enlightening hobby. It can even make you a better fisherman.
Many aquarists keep brightly colored tropical species. There’s nothing wrong with that, but keeping native fishes in a glass box can provide you with better insights into the behaviors of their wild brethren.
Sometimes this is impractical — keeping a tarpon requires a Bass Pro Shops-size tank, which you probably don’t have room for and your wife won’t let you build it anyway. (If she will, let me know — I’m coming over to take pictures.) Most saltwater gamefish are too large to keep in a home aquarium, at least when they’re legal size.
Therefore, freshwater anglers — especially panfishermen — are going to be the ones who can keep fish most like the ones they like hooking. That’s OK: You can learn a lot from a bluegill.
If you want to set up a native predator aquarium, you’ll need a pretty good-size tank. Think 55 gallons at a minimum, and bigger is better. A 55-gallon tank is 4 feet wide and 12 inches from front to back, and weighs more than 500 pounds when set up and filled with water.
Choose the aquarium site carefully — a sturdy, level floor is necessary — and use a purpose-built stand, not an old coffee table. 55 gallons of water on the floor makes an unbelievable mess. Wise decision-making at the start will make that unpleasant situation far less likely.
I have a friend who watches cows. When they’re eating, he goes fishing. If he had a fish tank, he could use fish to judge fish behavior instead of using cows (although he swears by his system).
To get the most angling benefit out of your captives, place the aquarium on a shaded porch or Florida room, where it will be affected more by air pressure and outdoor temperature. These environmental factors have a great deal of influence on what fish do and how they go about it. Keep the tank out of direct sunlight – water in glass heats up very quickly.
It’s also good to have an aquarium heater on hand for our rare freezing nights. Native fish can handle cold, but if the tank ices up — even a little — it could crack the glass.
If you’re not familiar with aquarium keeping, get a decent book on the subject. If you don’t think you need to do any homework, let me ask you this: What do you know about the nitrogen cycle? Nothing? Get reading, or you’ll end up with dead fish.
Buy yourself a good filter, too. You can get away without one, but the every-other-day water changes may start to weigh on you after a bit. With a quality canister filter, you can cut the water changes to every 10 days or so — provided you don’t overstock the tank.
Overstocking is a very natural tendency. A tank full of fish looks good, but it’s hard on the occupants (fish produce a lot of ammonia in the form of urine). The conventional wisdom is one inch of fish per gallon of water, but this is a lousy formula for fish larger than about 2 inches. Clearly, a 55-inch fish is not going to work in a 55-gallon tank.
For big fish, here’s a better guide: 30 gallons per pound, and the minimum tank dimension needs to be 150 percent of the fish’s length. That 55-gallon tank (12 inches front to back, remember?) is good for not quite two pounds of fish, which need to be 8 inches long or less.
Want more fish than that, or fish that get bigger? Bigger tank, buddy. Tanks up to 210 gallons are available prebuilt, and larger ones can be custom ordered. They do get pricey, though. If you are set on truly massive fish — channel cats, big largemouth bass, etc. — a small pond may be a better choice.
A fish that’s legal to kill is legal to keep. That means fish that have a slot limit become unlawful captives once they outgrow the maximum legal size. Also, taking fish for aquarium purposes requires that you use legal methods. It’s easy to catch little sunfish in a dip net or seine, but legally you can’t keep them. The best way to harvest gamefish for your tank is with a hook made of very thin wire. File the barb off.
The smaller the fish, the better it will adjust to captive conditions, so throw the big ones back or put them on ice. Transport your new pets in well-oxygenated water. When you put them in the tank, expect them to hide for a while. Having plants or driftwood in the tank will make them more secure. Paradoxically, the more hiding places you give your fish the more likely you are to see them in the open — secure fish are happy fish.
Feeding time is the whole reason most predator-keepers have aquariums. For wild-caught fish, wild-caught food is just fine. You can dip net minnows, shrimp and aquatic insects from almost any body of fresh or brackish water. Watch how your fish use the hiding places in the tank to ambush their dinner, and how they hunt for the escapees.
Sometimes they may not seem to care when you dump in a bucket of baitfish; other times, the feeding frenzy is just nuts. If you want to see more natural hunting behaviors, add the feeders when your fish aren't active. Feeding frenzies are fun to watch but won't teach you much.
You can learn a lot about fish behavior by watching your aquarium inhabitants. Let them educate you — the lesson will benefit you on the water.
