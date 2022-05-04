There are more than a million boats in Florida, most of which are private boats that are owner-operated. But Florida is also home to a large number of passenger vessels, which must be operated by U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captains if they sail on U.S. navigable waters.
A passenger vessel is any boat which carries passengers who have paid (or given other consideration) to be aboard. This includes fishing guide boats, party fishing boats, sightseeing excursion boats, dinner cruises, water taxis, ferries, dive boats and others. Today’s column will be of interest mostly to licensed captains or those who are considering becoming one.
The processes of obtaining, maintaining, renewing and legally operating under a captain’s license require navigating through a maze of regulations, some of which can be misunderstood by confused captains. The following are observations gleaned from several decades of dealing with captain’s licenses.
But first, a disclaimer: Most of what follows is my interpretation of federal government regulations, and I am in no way trained to dispense legal advice to anyone, ever. So read on at your own risk, and be sure to verify anything you read here prior to making any decisions which could affect your career as a mariner.
License renewals
Captain’s licenses are issued for a term of five years and they must be renewed before they expire. If a license does expire before it’s renewed the Captain cannot run a passenger vessel until he is in possession of a renewed license.
The USCG does offer a one-year grace period for the renewal of captain’s licenses. However, contrary to what some believe, a captain cannot operate a passenger vessel during the grace period. The grace period only exists so that the old license can still be renewed for up to 12 months after it’s expiration. Otherwise an entirely new license would have to be obtained, and that’s somewhat more involved than renewing an existing license.
Obtaining a new issue captain’s license or renewing an existing license requires the submission of a renewal application package to the USCG and then waiting for that application to be processed. The USCG is good at updating mariner’s via email of the progress of their paperwork during a renewal process which can take a few months.
But there is a tricky issue involved with renewals. Part of the process of obtaining a new (or renewal) captain’s license is to obtain a USCG medical certificate. This document is separate from the captain’s license and essentially states that the USCG is satisfied that the mariner is healthy enough to safely operate passenger vessels as specified on the captain’s license.
To legally operate a passenger vessel, a captain must possess both a current captain’s license and a current medical certificate. The captain’s license booklet has a pouch towards the back in which the medical certificate can be inserted. Both documents must be physically present with the captain whenever he is operating a passenger vessel.
Here’s the catch: Medical certificates are not always issued for five-year terms. Even if they are, the expiration date of a medical certificate is seldom the same as that of the associated captain’s license. So a working captain needs to keep track of the expiration dates of two different documents. This can result in a nasty surprise, especially since the USCG does not send out reminder notices for soon-to-expire documents.
Drug testing
Vessel captains are subject to drug testing to ensure that they not impaired by illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroin or marijuana, or by legal but potentially debilitating prescription drugs such as opiates. Part of the process of obtaining a captain’s license is the passing of an initial drug test. After a license is issued, a captain actively running vessels must be enrolled in a random testing program, under which he can be called at any time to take a surprise drug test.
I cannot even begin to estimate how many hopeful applicants for captain’s jobs have come to me with license in hand but had no clue about the random drug testing part of the regulations. My inquiries about their drug testing status are often met with a blank stare and a response along the lines of, “But I took a test back when I got my license … ”
Based on my interactions with numerous captains, I suspect that there are at least a few local fishing guides who are not enrolled in random drug testing programs. Whoops.
And by the way, it’s not just the captains of passenger vessels who must be enrolled in a drug testing program and must carry documentation aboard. The requirement also includes any crewmembers who have safety or navigational responsibilities. So the mate on a charter fishing boat almost certainly will need to be enrolled too.
Some captains have claimed that their mates only bait hooks, but good luck convincing that USCG boarding party that your mate never handles a dock line, or pulls an anchor, or wouldn’t be expected to apply a bandage to a passenger’s boo-boo, or wouldn’t help pass out PFDs in an emergency situation.
For years, it seemed that no law enforcement agencies really bothered with enforcing USCG drug testing requirements. But recently, we have been asked for our drug testing paperwork by both USCG and FWC officers during routine stops.
And you might want to go back to the first sentence in this section and take note that marijuana is classified as an illegal drug by the USCG. No exceptions. So if you have a pot card for a medical marijuana prescription, you need to find another career path because the USCG will bust you out quick if marijuana shows in your drug test.
TWIC card
The Transportation Worker Identification Credential was created by Congress after the Sept. 11 attacks as a way to increase security at our nation’s ports and other facilities. But the TWIC program was poorly designed and ended up snaring the operators of small passenger vessels in a morass of pointless bureaucracy. Today there is still much confusion among vessel captains about TWIC.
The USCG does not currently require captains to possess valid TWIC cards to operate six-pack or small inspected passenger boats (specifically, those that are not required to have a vessel safety plan). But the process of obtaining a new captain’s license does still require that a mariner first apply for a TWIC card.
Once it is issued, that TWIC card immediately becomes useless to the operators of these small passenger vessels and can be allowed to expire without consequence — as long as the captain doesn’t plan to later start working on larger vessels. A valid TWIC card is not required to renew an expiring captain’s license, only to obtain a new, first-issue license. I know; this makes no sense at all.
There’s much more “stuff” like this out there, but as I have bored myself nearly to sleep already, that’s enough for today. Good luck keeping your captain’s ducks in a legal row.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
