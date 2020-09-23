Over the past couple of months, I have started to replace many of my baitcasting reels. Some of the ones I am retiring are not in bad shape. A couple of them need some minor repairs, but nothing serious. The hard part these days is finding someone who will do the work.
For the past few months, I have looked to see if anyone in my immediate area offers reel repair services. Stone’s Bait and Tackle had a young man who did some reel repair, but he decided to move back up north. He was really good, but I have lost his services now that he is gone.
I can remember a time when almost all bait and tackle stores had someone that did reel repairs. Whether they came in and picked up the reels or did the work in house, you could always get the simple things taken care of. Now I can’t find anyone, and I worry that even basic repairs and cleaning will be impossible to have done.
Recently a friend told me he knew of someone who did reel repairs. Naturally, I asked for that person’s number. I have not yet placed the call to inquire on what kind of money I may be looking at to get my reels fixed, but I can assure that call will come soon. The idea of having to send them off to the manufacturer seems silly.
I guess the alternative to all of this is to simply do the repairs and cleanings myself. There was a time when I did not mind cleaning my own reels. But back then I wasn’t tournament fishing and I didn’t have 17 reels to clean (not to mention my wife’s 13 reels that would also need attention). To be honest, it’s sometimes easier to replace reels to repair or clean them these days. I wonder if that’s by design?
I have five reels sitting on the shelf that need attention. Two simply need to be cleaned and maybe have the magnets looked at because they stick a little when casting. Two others need the drags replaced. When I set the hook the line just peels off the spool. The last one just needs the thumb bar replaced because it won’t release when you engage the reel. Nothing huge: Just simple fixes that I don’t feel like taking on myself.
The thing is, some of these are very good reels. One of them was just purchased back in April from Bass Pro Shops, so I may have some options there. I need to follow up on that for sure. The other four are all a bit older, but still quality reels. One Abu Garcia, one Lew’s, and two Daiwas.
If I can get them fixed for a reasonable price, they would all be better than some other reels I am currently using. Lord knows there are one or two that my wife is using that could probably be replaced as well, and those simply be retired permanently.
The last thing I need to do is to open up a reel, lose more parts than are broken, and end up throwing the whole thing in the garbage because I don’t know what goes where. Some things just are not worth the time for me these days, especially now that most of the reels have been replaced.
You may be wondering why I’m even going through the bother to keep these reels and get them fixed. Well, with some of the lakes that I tournament fish on, it doesn’t hurt to have a few reels spooled with some different line lying in the boat. I may want lighter line for really clear water, or an extra reel with braid in case I get into some heavier cover than I expected, and I do not want to cut off what I currently have tied on. And of course, I might have a reel blow up and need a backup.
The reasons for keeping multiple rigs on hand are endless. Yes, it adds expense, and adds to my general stress level when it seems like something is always in need of repair. But it also leads to more fishing opportunities, so having an extra reel or two in the boat is not necessarily a bad thing.
Hopefully, my friend’s lead will pan out. If not, I guess I’ll just end up buying more reels. Either way, I should be set for quite a while.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
