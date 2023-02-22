Swallow-tailed kite

Seeing a swallow-tailed kite come down to get a drink is a rare sight. Usually they’re only spotted soaring above the treetops.

 WaterLine file photo by Mary Lundeberg

The swallow-tailed kite is an aptly named bird. Obviously, the deeply forked tail is reminiscent of the much smaller and more familiar swallows, but the “kite” moniker fits equally well. Up in the air, a child’s kite is in its element. On the ground, it looks a little sad.

The bird is much the same — a highly agile thing of beauty in the sky, it’s out of place on terra firma, or even perched in a tree.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments