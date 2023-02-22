The swallow-tailed kite is an aptly named bird. Obviously, the deeply forked tail is reminiscent of the much smaller and more familiar swallows, but the “kite” moniker fits equally well. Up in the air, a child’s kite is in its element. On the ground, it looks a little sad.
The bird is much the same — a highly agile thing of beauty in the sky, it’s out of place on terra firma, or even perched in a tree.
Swallow-tailed kites are among our most aerial birds. They not only catch their food on the wing, they also usually eat it while flying. Unlike hawks and eagles, kites specialize in small prey — mainly insects such as grasshoppers, cicadas and wasps. It’s not uncommon to see a kite circling on a thermal while eating a prey item clutched in one talon.
And while we haven’t seen them since fall, it’s time to start watching the skies for their return.
In the U.S., swallow-tailed kites range from coastal South Carolina to Texas, but are most common in peninsular Florida. This is their breeding range. In the spring (often late winter here), courting birds will try to impress each other with aerial acrobatics: Steep dives, rapid direction changes, chases reminiscent of old World War II dogfights.
Once they’ve decided to pair, they’ll build a nest near the top of a tall tree, often a dead pine. Kites are not true flocking birds, but they are social and often build nests in close proximity to other kite nests. Nesting materials are snagged — of course — on the wing.
The female lays two or three eggs and incubates them herself for a month. Once they hatch, both parents and (sometimes the neighbors) work their tailfeathers off to keep the babies fed. To feed their young, kites collect meatier foods: Frogs, lizards, snakes and the nestlings of other birds.
This high-protein diet takes the offspring from egg to first flight in about 40 days. Of course, it takes some time for the birds to get good at snatching prey like Mom and Dad, so the adults continue providing meals for a few weeks.
Because they’re bug specialists, and bugs are largely a warm-weather phenomenon, kites must migrate south sooner than almost any other bird. As the summer days reach their zenith, both older and younger birds make their way to communal gatherings.
One of the largest is on the shores of Lake Okeechobee. Here they are at their most sociable, roosting sometimes dozens to a tree and putting on weight for their long flight south (dragonflies, which they snatch out of the air, are a great source of fat). Other smaller roosts are scattered throughout South Florida.
By September, most of them will have left even our subtropical climate, headed across the Caribbean to their wintering grounds in Brazil’s Pantanal.
Why not just stay there? Some do. There are resident swallow-tails in several parts of South America. But while the hunting is good, there aren’t enough bugs all year long to support so many kites. By spreading out across North and South America, the total kite population can be larger.
Not long after the solstice, birds begin leaving the gatherings in twos and threes, crossing the Straits of Florida. Some will make a stopover on Cuba; others fly directly to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. From here, they take an overland path through Central America, fly over the Andes and on to the tropical wetlands of the Pantanal.
The habitat there is similar to what the Everglades must have once been: Sheets of water flowing slowly over vast plains of marsh-tolerant grasses. The kites arrive just in time for the rainy season, when the insects are at their most abundant. After a long journey, they’ll need to refuel.
South of the equator, the seasons are reversed, so our swallow-tailed kites never experience winter. They stay in their tropical refuge until the dry season arrives in late February or March, then begin making their way north again. In a good year, 70 to 80 percent of the kites that flew south will survive to return to the U.S.
The next time you see one of these magnificent birds diving after prey or just soaring on a thermal, think about all the places it’s been and the things it’s seen. Swallow-tailed kites truly are one of our most amazing Florida birds.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
