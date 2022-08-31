Red grouper

How many red grouper are we really catching?

A recent social media post by a friend got me thinking about red grouper. The post had photos of some very nice grouper (no measurements, but these were not at all 20-inch “barely keepers”) and also some discussion about the unfairness of closing red grouper for recreational anglers but not for commercial fishing.

For those of you who were not aware, red grouper are now closed for the rest of the year. NOAA Fisheries announced Aug. 8 that harvest would close Aug. 30, because that was the projected date that recreational anglers would reach the annual catch target of 1,840,000 pounds.


