A recent social media post by a friend got me thinking about red grouper. The post had photos of some very nice grouper (no measurements, but these were not at all 20-inch “barely keepers”) and also some discussion about the unfairness of closing red grouper for recreational anglers but not for commercial fishing.
For those of you who were not aware, red grouper are now closed for the rest of the year. NOAA Fisheries announced Aug. 8 that harvest would close Aug. 30, because that was the projected date that recreational anglers would reach the annual catch target of 1,840,000 pounds.
Now, it might seem very unfair that commercial harvesters can still keep red grouper. But let’s look at why. For most federally managed species, there are two different systems: One for you and me fishing from our own boats or on charters, and one for commercial fishing. You might not know this, but you prefer it that way.
Commercially caught fish have to be strictly accounted for, with a data trail that goes from the boat to the wholesaler and the retailer. In the case of grouper, a commercial fisherman is given an individual fishing quota (IFQ) by regulators.
This IFQ allows him to harvest a certain amount of fish, and it’s based on his historical landings. If I decided tomorrow that I wanted to be a commercial fisherman, my red grouper IFQ would be zero. I have no historical landings. The only way I could keep grouper or other IFQ species would be to lease quota from someone else.
Now, recreational anglers also fish under a quota. But unlike the commercial side, there is no requirement to account for every single pound of fish we catch. Instead, there’s the Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) estimate. If you want to learn how these numbers are generated, you can read until your eyes bleed at https://bit.ly/3RyHPqL. Suffice it to say they call MRIP numbers data, but I call them estimates that are more or less guesses.
So back to my Facebook friend. He hit on a great idea: What if recreational anglers had a catch reporting requirement like the commercial boys? After all, if regulators had better data instead of guesses, they’d be able to make rules that are more fair. Of course, this wouldn’t help with determining how many fish there are in the first place, but it’s got to be better than the system we have now.
Those of you who read Capt. Ralph regularly may recall his June 16 column, “NOAA is through playing around.” (If not: https://bit.ly/3xUZnYt.) In it, he offers some detail about the catch reporting requirement that is now part of daily life for federally licensed charter boats. Yes, the feds already had that idea. They just haven’t dared — yet — to apply it to the rest of us.
But if that day comes, and they are able to find some way to count our recreational catch, I think all of us might be in for a surprise. Why? Math.
Remember that annual catch target number I threw at you? Recreational anglers in the Gulf of Mexico are allowed to catch 1,840,000 pounds of red grouper in 2022. (That’s gutted weight, by the way.) Some very basic division gives us a total of 5,041 pounds a day.
Still a lot of fish, right? Let’s assume the average red grouper weighs 5 pounds gutted. That’s 1,000 fish a day for the entire Gulf of Mexico, from the Texas border to the Florida Keys. Sharing those 1,000 fish are about 1,200 federally permitted reef charter boats and however many private reef fishing boats are out on that particular day along the 1,500 miles of Gulf shoreline. Let’s not forget the illegal charters that Capt. Ralph also discussed in his previously mentioned column.
Some of you may not like this, but I’m pretty sure we anglers actually take home significantly more than our allowed amount. I’ve been on charters that brought back no less than 50 pounds of red grouper, then looked over at the fillet table of the next boat and seen they had at least as much. That 100 pounds of fish represents 2 percent of the daily take for the entire Gulf, caught from two boats at one little marina.
All I’m saying is that we need to be careful what we ask for. A recreational reporting requirement might sound like a good plan at first blush, but it would not only be a nightmare to implement and enforce, it would probably show us some things that we’d really rather not see — and that we’d definitely rather the feds not know for sure.
