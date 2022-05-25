Our local waters have been as clear and beautiful as I’ve ever seen them. With the rainy season kicking in, expect some tannins to begin to darken it soon. These tannins aren’t pollution — they’re just natural compounds that leach out of dead vegetation in swampy areas upriver. If you think they’re somehow bad, you might want to skip your coffee or tea. Tannins are what give these beverages their color.
Although we’ll lose some visibility, darker water will actually help our catching, we will just. Remember that if you can see the fish, they can see you also. A tannic tint in the water is effectively camouflage for you and me.
From what I’ve observed and heard over the coconut telegraph, tarpon season is already into prime time. We have plenty of fish and they are scattered all over. With our currently clear waters, the bite is challenging — especially on bright sunny days.
If the bite is off, put down the rod and take advantage of the visibility to observe their behaviors. Learn more and it will pay off later. With all types and style of fishing, the innovator is constantly learning and growing. Be careful to avoid ruts; it’s easy to get stuck in one and hard to crawl out.
Remember that everyone wants to catch more fish and enjoy more action. The best way to do that is to respect both the fish and your fellow anglers. I can’t emphasize the importance of respect and courtesy; everyone gains. Always remember that scared fish run, and then no one catches them.
Our fish managers are tweaking seasons and limits constantly. It’s hard to keep all the rules in your head, and near-impossible to keep up with the changes. Download and use the Fish Rules app for easiest compliance. Allow it to track you so you are up to date in state or federal waters.
It sounds like redfish and snook will stay closed for us until Sept. 1 this year. There’s been lots of discussion about reds. It’s a great example of why we can either be informed and involved early or take what we get! Staff puts time and efforts to allow our input before implementation. Once decisions are made, don’t expect changes. They rarely happen then. Whining after it’s done is pointless.
Algae has been a big problem. First it was blanketing our seagrass beds, cutting off sunlight and suffocating the grass. Now it’s floating around in gross mats, clogging our intakes and bait pumps. Tons are settling down to the bottom again, smothering seagrasses and live bottom inside and out into the Gulf. It appears that we start to enjoy some recovery then get our legs kicked out from under us again, time after time. I pray for more happy endings.
I understand they dumped Piney Point down into the earth below our aquifer (see sidebar). It’s not had much publicity. I sure hope it doesn’t leach out and contaminate underground waters or the Gulf! Time will tell. There were not many options anyway. The phosphate industry left our government holding a dirty pond and laughed all the way to the bank.
We need to make sure we don’t have more problems upstream as Mosaic attempts to mine DeSoto County. I don’t hate mining, but I do feel strongly they must be held accountable for mitigating their leftover waste products. So far, I haven’t seen any balance. They win; we and the environment lose.
Still, we are blessed and have much to be thankful for. I miss the good old days, but they are not to be enjoyed again — it’s water over the dam. Things could be much better, but they could be a lot worse too.
It appears the Charlotte County Commission is ready to bring our impact fees on new construction in line with neighboring counties and to 100 percent of the allowed amount (“Charlotte County proposing major impact fee jump,” in the May 17 Charlotte Sun).
According to the article, Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb projected that if commissioners did not raise each category to 100 percent, the county would have an estimated annual shortfall of $11.4 million in funds for those improvement projects. A compelling case.
Enjoy the holiday. Please be respectful and safe, especially on our beautiful waters, and remember what we are celebrating: The men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom. God bless America and our surviving veterans too.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
