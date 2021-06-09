Tournament fishing has never been a real spectator sport. You just don’t see huge throngs of fans showing up for events. Outside of endurance racing like at Daytona and Sebring, not too many events take as long as a fishing tournament. However, a few fans still come out to enjoy their favorite anglers and watch intently as they work their way around the lake, as well as enjoy a day on the water.
This past week, the Major League Fishing Pro Tour made their visit to the Harris chain of lakes out of Leesburg, Fla. I know this chain well — I’ve fished there twice in competition this year already. The Harris chain is known for quality of bass as well as quantity. A good lake makes the sport of bass fishing that much more fun to watch.
With the MLF taking the lead in fish conservation and allowing its competitors to weigh their bass in immediately and then release them safely back to the lake, the number of bass that can be caught and counted during an event is much higher — plus it’s a great way to protect the resource. After all, getting bass back into the lake as soon as possible is always the best course of action if we want them to live.
Bobby Lane and his brother Chris grew up in Lakeland and have fished and won on the Harris chain many times. Naturally, when they show up on a “hometown” lake, they get some support. Gary Slifko resides on the Harris chain and showed his support for Bobby Lane during the championship round of the event. If you watched closely, you could see many boats watching Bobby and Ott DeFoe battle it out for the top spot.
In the end, Ott won by more than 20 pounds. He found some bass on the grass line and put it on the field in the third period.
There really is nothing like watching these seasoned anglers work over water that you yourself have fished. I remember doing some camera boat work for ESPN many years ago. Watching the likes of Skeet Reese, Ish Monroe and other competitors work water that I was familiar with really gave me a lesson in how to catch bass. And yes, you will learn a thing or two.
My skills with a drop-shot rig come straight from watching Ish Monroe on Lake Harris. While we were filming, Ish was kind enough to sit down and show me how to rig a drop-shot and how to retrieve it. My first tournament using this technique netted me a second-place finish. I lost to none other than Bobby Lane in that event, with his brother Chris coming in third. Yes, we all came from the same club many years ago.
The Bassmaster Classic still is the event to hold the most fishing fans at one time. Needing an arena setting to hold the many people that turn out for the weigh-in is a very cool spectacle. But getting to watch these guys actually fish is way better.
Everyone has their favorite angler to follow. Who doesn’t like Ott DeFoe, Skeet Reese, Mark Rose and Edwin Evers in their General Tire commercials? Or the crazy Lucas Oil commercials with Andy Montgomery and Mark Rose? The MLF has done a great job with their marketing as well as their approach to keeping their fishing resource as healthy as possible.
As much as I love to compete and fish myself, I’m still a big fan of the sport. Even today, I learn more about this sport and how to catch bass every day. I never shut my mind off to learning new things, or trying techniques when they may not be the right thing to do by the book. It’s the best way to learn.
If you have never been out to the lake to watch these guys compete, you owe it to yourself to head out to an event near you and follow these guys around. I know they appreciate it and love the support.
And if you get the chance to meet these guys, they are some of the most genuine people in the world. Fishing in the MLF Toyota series has put me in touch and contact with numerous anglers that you see on TV. These guys are great people and are really no different than the rest of us. They just get to make their living doing something we all would love to be able to do.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
