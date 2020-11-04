Charlotte County is seeking an overseer to address our water issues. This is great news, and we all want to ensure that we get this word out so we can hire the best available individual for this huge job. I hope they also continue our water board and have discussed creating an advisory board to help.
This is certainly a big step forward to facing and hopefully addressing our water questions, but let me firmly point out this is a first step and not the solution. We need to address our challenges, and this is the place to start.
Hiring a qualified person to tackle this huge responsibility for the salary offered will not be easy. The task of assembling then organizing and working with the many varied people and problems is daunting. Our community will need to step up and help to accomplish these lofty goals. It can be done. It must be done.
I’m excited that our county commissioners and staff have acknowledged our problems and created this position to address them. I’m also pleased that our Sun editorial staff recently pointed out the need to adjust our impact fees to fall more in line with those of surrounding areas. Right now, we are a third or a quarter of neighboring counties’ fees!
All the already planned development will require significant infrastructure upgrades. Commissioners are asking taxpayers to vote for another penny sales tax increase to address these needs. I don’t mind contributing, but if they won’t increase impact fees to require new construction to pay its own way, I’m not going to vote my taxes higher! Why should you and I continue to carry new growth when we’re not the ones seeing the financial benefits?
At the moment, our local waters are not currently requiring any media attention, with no red tides or bad algae blooms. In fact recent strong east winds have cleared up our nearshore Gulf waters, which are teeming with fish. The fall mackerel migration is in overdrive, with thousands of fish right off the barrier island beaches.
As I put this together, the Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to start releasing Okeechobee waters into the Caloosahatchee River. We do have issues in the big lake with weed control and blue-green algae. No one knows if this will blow up and become another disaster, but the lake is above 16 feet. Since it’s still hurricane season, the risk is that heavy rains could overflow lake if it’s not drained.
This is one more example of our risky short-term solutions because we never fix things — just slap on a bandage and hope for the best. The only thing more expensive than doing something right is short-cutting and having to do it several times. Whether it’s Lake O, red tide, weed control, or our Charlotte Harbor waters, we can either address problems and solve them, or punt and pray it doesn’t blow up in our faces.
We just need to look at Flint, Atlanta, New York City, or Chesapeake Bay for examples of problems put off. As a child, I saw the Chesapeake in the 1950s, just before its collapse. Both of my grandfathers had places at river mouths by the bay. My family and our relatives enjoyed fishing, boating, and crabbing on weekends and vacations.
We learned to enjoy but respect our natural resources. We saw the results of rampant growth at the expense of our natural resources, especially our waters. Currently much of the bay is improving, but only after 35 years of considerable work and billions — yes billions — of dollars. Can we learn from our history, or must we repeat the destruction of our environments?
Either we get ahead of the problems, or we endure the consequences of our neglect. I watch the local Charlotte County TV government channel. I can recall several instances of drinking water, infrastructure and environmental problems with extremely expensive solutions to fix them. Nobody likes this, but I’ll say it again: The only thing more expensive than doing it right is doing it over and over and still not solving the problem.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
