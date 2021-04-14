It sure has been a busy few weeks out on the water. Thus far, all of my columns have been focused on nautical knowledge basics. But the last few weeks of on the water training have me focused on water quality, a topic equally as important as knowing the rules of the road.
During each trip I couldn’t help but notice the amount of trash floating in the water, trapped in the mangroves or left on our beaches. It is alarming if you stop and pause to notice just how bad it is. Please allow me to broaden the scope of my columns to focus on a phrase I’d love to introduce to each boater and member of our community: Brilliant on the basics.
I’m confident most of you are aware of the regional efforts that are being discussed to help improve our water quality issues, including red tide. Many of those are going to take a significant amount of time, money and effort to put into place. In the meantime, my goal is to help give each boater a few ideas on how we can all take personal responsibility to help improve our environment by doing what we can, by becoming brilliant on the basics. Let me explain.
If each of us just did the basics to help preserve our delicate ecosystem we have been entrusted to care for, those basic efforts would result in immediate dividends for our environment. If each of us changed just one small habit that was contributing to the demise of our waterways, just imagine what we could accomplish.
Before on-the-water training, I started my day with my standard walk around the lagoon. It’s about 4 miles and circles around the water which is lined with red mangroves. During my walk, my mind was preoccupied thinking about our current red tide situation and other water quality issues plaguing our area.
The walk rapidly took a turn for the worse. As I went along, I investigated the mangroves and was disgusted to see plastic and glass bottles, plastic bags, cans, clothes, food wrappers and lots of other trash. I made my way to the park bathroom and there observed trash can contents spread all around the outside of the bathroom — obviously the work of a local raccoon, simplified since there was no tie-down or locking mechanism on the trash can. The rest of the walk resulted in many of the same observations: Trash, which inevitably will end up in the water and contribute to the continued abuse to our delicate ecosystem.
So where am I going with this? In previous columns, I’ve written I talked about what each of us could do to help reduce the effects of harmful algae blooms (HABs) that are lingering in our area and poisoning our ecosystem. Although many trash items may not directly affect HABs, they certainly do affect our fish and other wildlife, and contribute to the degradation of our water quality.
Here as a few facts to ponder about trash, and more specifically plastic: Humans have created 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste in just over 60 years. Two-thirds of all plastic ever made is now polluting our environment in one way or another. Each year 300 million tons of plastic are produced globally, and of that only about 10 percent is recycled. The rest ends up in our landfills or as litter on land or in the water.
Researchers from around the world have pooled data over a six-year period and have concluded that we already have more than 5 trillion pieces of plastic in our world’s oceans. Most of them are tiny bits called microplastics that are eventually absorbed into marine life — you know, seafood. Want a little microplastic with your dinner? I don’t!
How can each of us make a difference here in Southwest Florida by being brilliant on the basics? Here are some ideas:
• Don’t use plastic grocery bags, cutlery, drinking straws, coffee cups, styrofoam or take-out containers that are non-biodegradable. Bring metal cutlery when you pack meals to go.
• Take reusable bags to the grocery store.
• Carry a reusable cup or bottle for your daily water intake.
• Going out for coffee? Bring a reusable coffee cup and hand it to the barista instead of throwing another cup in the garbage.
• Reduce, reuse, recycle. Just because it’s plastic doesn’t mean it recyclable. Look at the label and buy items in packaging that can be repurposed for years to come as recycled items.
• The next trip out on your boat, bike ride or walk, pick up a few pieces of trash. Remember, there are 1.3 million of us here in Southwest Florida. Imagine if we picked up just one pound of trash each week.
• Buy a bamboo toothbrush.
Now back to HABs. We all know nitrogen leaches through our sandy soils and into our waterways very quickly. They are also swept there via runoff from our roads and parking lot drains, which eventually make their way into our waterways. Let me just give one example of how big this could be. I’m no scientist, so this data is just an estimate that I’ll use to give you the “big picture.”
As stated, there are about 1.3 million of us living here in Southwest Florida. I’ll assume there are close to the same number of homes, businesses, government buildings, schools, and hospitals in our area, and that each has some type of lawn, tree or other landscaping item that needs to be fertilized. Let’s look at some numbers.
Even if we assume that each of these spaces has only 0.1 acres of land to fertilize at a rate of 3.5 pounds of fertilizer per 1,000 square feet of greenery, that would come out to 18.2 million pounds of fertilizer used to keep those 1.3 million spaces green (I recognize this number might be larger or smaller based on the true number of buildings and residences that fertilize). Just how much of that fertilizer is making its way into our waterways?
Let’s all be smart about the basics. What can each of us do by taking personal responsibility to reduce the amount of fertilizer, plastics, pesticides, and other items that are helping create this toxic environment that we call home? More ideas for you:
• Use natural fertilizers such as bat guano, fish emulsions, compost, or a host of hundreds more natural sources. These tend to be less concentrated than industrial fertilizers, leading to more nitrogen actually being used by your plants and less running off.
• Use natural bug killers or fungicides.
• Turn part, or all your lawn into a hardscape or beach scene.
• Use caution and know what you are pouring down your drain.
• If you are on a septic system, ensure it’s operating efficiently. Have it pumped before and after our rainy season, and as necessary to keep it operating correctly.
In summary, to be brilliant on the basics, we don’t need to be scientists or engineers. We just need to be aware of our own actions and proactive to correct the ones that we know are polluting our environment. Teach your children the same basics that you use in your daily life to help keep our ecosystem alive. Leadership is visual — watching each other produces greater results than you could ever imagine.
Lastly, don’t give up fighting those elected leaders, who by taking the oath of office have been charged to care for our waterways here in Southwest Florida. Our waterways are far more than places to drive our boats — they are the lifeblood of all Floridians.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
