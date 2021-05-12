I count myself blessed to enjoy living in Charlotte County. I will be pointing out several concerns that require attention, but I need to also make crystal clear that I’m well aware our county commissioners are trying.
While I don’t attend their meetings, thanks to Charlotte County TV I am able to watch and follow their efforts. Let’s be fair and remember this is a part-time job for them — most have full-time occupations. Also note that no one else wants their jobs. In the last election, three ran unopposed! So let’s walk a mile in their shoes before we are too quick to judge them.
Our county commissioners are learning and attempting to monitor and address water quality issues. It’s awesome they created a new water-quality manager position, and have hired Brandon Moody to fill it. Unfortunately, I am unable to discover any information or any way to contact him on the county’s website. I’m sure something is coming, but please share info ASAP.
Moody has a major mountain to climb tackling our decades of neglected messes. In fairness, he and our commissioners inherited more predicaments than anyone can fix instantly. I am sincerely impressed with his willingness to take on our major challenges.
He seems capable and knowledgeable with a solid background in water management to take on his responsibilities. He is doing an impossible job better than we could have expected. Configuring and installing water quality issues and management are complex and complicated. Because he is looking for the problems and then solutions, he’s not always making friends. If you’re doing the job right, that’s to be expected.
It’s mind-boggling to consider how challenging Moody’s responsibilities are, yet he is charging ahead with great enthusiasm, ideas and strategies. How can we help him? How does he prioritize, resolve and fund solutions? We have so many fires burning that it will be difficult for him to begin to address our long-term needs. Again, with his background, I’m excited about the fact he real offers hope.
Moody is starting off running and looking for guidance from stakeholders. Please help him if you can, but don’t confuse him with distractions without merit. Think about how many factors he must learn and deal with. Vet your ideas with other concerned citizen groups before you bog things down with frivolous pet peeves. Don’t distract him from his tasks without good reason.
The current red tide outbreak is going to initiate him to one of our too frequent HABs. Other algae that are covering our native sea grasses add to his already full plate. Toxicblue-green algae is growing in the Caloosahatchee River system also. Sewer leaks and runoff stack up more challenges.
Wastewater spills (did we forget Piney Point already?) and our upstream phosphate mining proposals add tons of almost impossible hurdles too. We can’t afford to battle phosphate in courts, but we can’t sit back and watch as they dramatically increase pollution risks directly upstream of Charlotte Harbor. They need to develop methods that allow them to mine without excessive water use and waste.
Charlotte County depends on clean water. We need it for drinking, for wildlife, for boating, for fishing. Our tax base relies on waterfront property values remaining high. Our future depends on us resolving our water quality issues. You might not like what local leaders are or aren’t doing, but they the fact is they have long and expensive uphill climb. Just research Chesapeake Bay to get an idea of the time and money it takes to fix these kinds of messes.
But it has to be done, because these problems will not just go away. Every day more people move here, and every new resident adds to our challenges. We need to consider what we are passing on to future generations. I understand it will never be like the good old days, but living water is critical to our continued survival.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
