There are different types of fishermen. Some want to go out and actually catch fish if possible. I’m in that group. But others really just want to get away from their spouses (with those annoying honey-do lists) and drink beer while holding a fishing rod so other people will leave them alone. If you fall in that category, I’ve got some great ideas to help you steer clear of any actual fish.
Careful tackle selection will help. The cheaper the better, because broken gear won’t catch anything. Steel leaders are great, and so are oversize hooks or any excessive hardware such as snap swivels. Usually, the fish will see all that extra “stuff” and just swim away. They know something isn’t right.
Braided line can also be a huge help. For example, if you tie your hook or lure directly to the braid using the old familiar “fisherman’s knot,” it will pull through with very little effort. If you only know stronger knots, that’s OK. If you don’t use a monofilament or fluorocarbon leader, the braid will easily be abraded by oysters, barnacles, pilings or even the fish itself.
You can also harness the power of scent to keep fish at bay. Get some gasoline, bug spray, sunscreen, cigarettes — almost anything really, even a cheeseburger — on your hands before you tie up your rig. The smell can be highly repulsive to a wide variety of fish. If you don’t like having this stuff on your hands, try having it on your saliva when you wet a knot.
Oh, wait — I forgot for a second that we don’t want to catch fish. Definitely don’t wet your knots. A knot tied dry is usually quite a bit weaker.
The right (wrong) fishing spot can make all the difference. Avoiding structure entirely is the best plan most of the time, but when that’s not possible you can just miss structure by a little bit and still prevent any fish from biting. If you’re reef fishing, you really only need be a few feet away from good bottom to catch nothing at all. If you’re fishing a dock, missing the pilings or shaded area by a few feet will have the same result. Ditto on mangrove shorelines. Or you can just cast into water too shallow to hold any fish.
If you’re stuck with a productive spot, there are still methods to shut ‘em down. Getting too close is a good one. In some cases, such as redfish schooling on an open flat, getting too close is very simple. Other times it’s not as easy, but approaching a dock or mangroves within 10 feet or so ought to do it.
Lots of noise will help. Slam hatches, stomp around the deck with hard-soled shoes, play music with lots of bass, toss your anchor in shallow water. Unfortunately, talking doesn’t really matter, since it won’t transmit well through your hull, but there are plenty of other ways to make a ruckus and kill the bite.
Now, despite your best efforts to prevent hooking anything, you may occasionally find yourself with a fish on the other end of your line. Here are some techniques to ensure it won’t get to the boat, keeping your hands slime-free for holding onto that beer.
A slow reaction is good. If a fish is eating your bait, don’t reel or try to set the hook — just let him nibble away. With any luck, he’ll eat it right off the hook. Slow reactions are even better with artificial lures. A fish will usually spit it pretty quickly if you don’t do something.
If that fails and the fish is well and truly hooked, avoid keeping your line tight. Allowing slack to form will frequently result in the hook simply falling out of the fish’s mouth. You can easily do this by pointing the rod right at the fish instead of keeping it bent and keeping pressure on the fish.
You can also try setting your drag too loose or too tight. Too loose will help with having the slack line form, and may also allow a fish to get into oysters or other structure and cut the line or pop the hook out. Too tight is great for bigger fish, since the strain will often break the line or straighten the hook.
If all else fails, you can still lose the fish through proper landing methods. Randomly stabbing at it with a landing net is an excellent technique, especially if the net is too small to begin with. Alternatively, just use the rod as a lever to swing the fish into the boat. With larger fish, this can not only cause the fish to fall off the hook but might also break your rod.
There are other keys to failure, but we’ll have to go into those some other time. For now, take these tips as a starting point. Then, start looking at what successful anglers do and just do the opposite. Loose lines!
Robert Lugiewicz is a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s in Port Charlotte, he is now planning to open his own shop, Blind Tarpon Tackle. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
