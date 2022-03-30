We have become an exceptionally popular destination. Our paradise has been marketed effectively. While this is great for the local economy, it also means we all have more people to deal with everywhere we go: In the stores, on the roads, and on the water.
Because we are crowded, it’s necessary for anglers to adapt our patterns or be content with catching fewer fish. Our community can adapt new habits and become more courteous, or endure more frustration fishing.
Consider how your boat operation choices affect the fishing success of others. We must stop crossing shallow grassy areas others want to fish while racing to our secret spots. And by the way, 20 boats a day are fishing your secret spot. If each of you blows out in a hurry, the fish will find someplace else to be.
Think about how we are treating the diminishing habitats that we are all fishing. If it takes you two minutes longer to get to the mangroves because you didn’t cut across the flat, it’s more than worth it. You have no issue with approaching the fishing spot stealthily. Take another minute to leave just as quietly.
If you observe a boat anchored, drifting, or using a trolling motor, please give them a wide berth. How much space would you want if you were doing what they’re doing? We need to stop running over each other before road rage enters our water world. I know a lot of spots are crowded, but do the best you can. Rediscover respect.
We have lost thousands of acres of seagrasses, yet many boaters chew up our remaining fertile habitats carelessly. Consider your boat’s impacts on our fishing grounds. If your skeg is worn off, you are destroying the habitats baitfish and gamefish need to live.
With increased fishing pressure, it’s imperative we dramatically improve the percentage of released fish that survive. Again, we have a choice here — properly handle fish for release, or accept catching fewer in the future.
The best way: Release fish without touching them. When we handle fish, it removes slime and creates sores which lead to diseases. It may not be illegal to take most species out of the water, but it is wasting our declining fish stocks. Taking trophy fish out of the water for photos is harming them!
It’s easy to use dehooking devices for most catches, and descending tools are great for improving survival rates of bottom fish in deeper water (more than about 50 feet). Remember that dead discards (fish which don’t survive release) count against our harvest. That will hurt your bag limits for tomorrow by diminishing stocks and creating unnecessary closures.
Dolphins are a huge predator problem on our Gulf Coasts. Of course they are cute — at first, anyway. But when we release fish and they eat them, they become dead discards.
How do we change this learned behavior? Excellent question. We can’t erase it; dolphins are too smart for that. They are not going to leave free food. So we have to modify our behaviors instead.
All we can do to slow it down is simply stop catching fish when dolphins move in. If we stop tossing fish over when dolphins are in the area, they’ll eventually quit. If you want fish tomorrow, you cannot throw them away to Flipper! By the way, feeding dolphins is a federal crime, as it violates the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Safety concerns come with the explosion of boaters in our waters, most of whom have no idea of the NAVRULES or boating safety. The actions of knowledgeable skippers can usually be anticipated.
But on an average day, you can expect to encounter hundreds of rental boats, PWCs and paddlecraft controlled by novices with limited experience. Expect the unexpected and remain alert.
Finally, our perspective dictates our experiences. If we set out to have a great day on the water and act responsibly, the odds of a happy experience are excellent. But if your goal is to fill the box with fish and catch them until your arms get sore, good luck. You have slightly better odds than winning Powerball.
I’m not saying we don’t hit the water planning to catch fish. I’m just pointing out we can’t expect to catch them like we used to. The reasons are pretty obvious: More boats with less habitats and diminished fish stocks translates to less catching!
Fishing as I once knew it is gone, but we need to salvage whatever we can. It has taken me a lifetime to learn how to deal with the challenges we are creating, but I’m not always going to be here to help you. My desire is that we all tread lighter for the sake of our children and grandchildren. The faster we learn better habits, the sooner we can hope to enjoy more action.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
