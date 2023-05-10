Tarpon jumping

Looking for tarpon in the passes, off the beaches, or in the Harbor? You’ve got a fair shot right now, if you know what to do.

 WaterLine file photo

Tarpon, tarpon, tarpon: It’s that time of year, when thousands of big silver fish make the long migration from Belize, Cuba, Mexico and the Caribbean islands moving north. A lot of them end up right here. It’s May and the big migration of fish have showed up and in big numbers this year, and after this full moon when they spawn offshore they will bring back even more fish with them.

Right now, Boca Grande Pass is the hot spot. Over the next couple weeks, a lot of the tarpon fishing will probably be happening off the beaches. They might go anywhere up and down the coast, usually a couple hundred yards to a couple miles out in the Gulf. Boca Grande Pass and other passes, the flats of Pine Island Sound, and Charlotte Harbor sandbars will produce some fish too.


   

Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.

