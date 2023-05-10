Tarpon, tarpon, tarpon: It’s that time of year, when thousands of big silver fish make the long migration from Belize, Cuba, Mexico and the Caribbean islands moving north. A lot of them end up right here. It’s May and the big migration of fish have showed up and in big numbers this year, and after this full moon when they spawn offshore they will bring back even more fish with them.
Right now, Boca Grande Pass is the hot spot. Over the next couple weeks, a lot of the tarpon fishing will probably be happening off the beaches. They might go anywhere up and down the coast, usually a couple hundred yards to a couple miles out in the Gulf. Boca Grande Pass and other passes, the flats of Pine Island Sound, and Charlotte Harbor sandbars will produce some fish too.
Let’s start with the gear you are going to need to do battle with a silver king. Typically, we are using longer spinning rods because we sometimes have long casting distances. I use 8-foot Reaper rods, which are made locally and have a great reputation for quality. I may choose a 15-40, 20-40 or even a 30-50 weight class rod. The deeper the water, the heavier the rod.
For the reel, you going to need something in the 5000 size and up. I use a 6000 reason. You are going to need plenty of line capacity. When you are selecting a reel, tell the tackle shop staff you’re tarpon fishing and let them guide you on brands and models. Don’t expect it to be cheap. Tarpon are huge and powerful and put a lot of pressure on a reel. Cheap ones don’t last very long (sometimes, not even one fish).
Most anglers use braided line for tarpon fishing, again to maximize line capacity. I use 65-pound braid. Some anglers use 50 or 80, but I don’t trust 50 and 80 is a lot harder to cast far. I recommend several feet of either 60- or 80-pound fluorocarbon leader and 7/0 to 9/0 hook, Circle or J-hooks both work. I like to use a circle hook mainly. Cheap hooks will bend or break.
Tarpon fishing in Boca Grande Pass is chaotic and not for everyone. There are different ways to fish in here. The most popular is a down rig. Tie on a weight between 2 and 4 ounces with a swivel on both ends of the weight (this isn’t something you rig; they’re manufactured that way). I use anywhere from 3 to 8 feet of leader from the weight to the hook
Now, the lines need to be fished straight up and down for this method to work best, so the driver needs to be prepared to compensate for that. You also don’t want to hang up on the bottom, which is easy to do. You can use a line counter or mark your lines so you’ll know the depth that you are dropping it. If that sounds like too much of a hassle, then drop down, hit the bottom and reel up one to three cranks. You’re probably still going to hook the bottom occasionally.
Another method is to use splitshot or banana weights from 1/16- to 3/8-ounce. Put the weight right above your hook. You won’t snag the rocks, but it’s a lot harder to get the bait down toward the bottom. It’s going to be up to the driver to slow the drift down enough so the lines can drop down at a more or less 45-degree angle.
One very big tip for the Pass: If you have never been there, go there a sit on the side and watch how the boats drift for a while before you try to get in the mix. Pass fishing gets crazy, and you will find not everyone has patience for those who are just beginning.
Once the fish move onto the beaches, they break up into smaller pods. Try to be respectful and find your own pod of fish as a courtesy to your fellow anglers. Unlike Pass fishing, where the bite is usually near the bottom, on the beaches you can use a float, free line or small pinch-on weights. Try to stay as far away from the fish as you can until you figure out which way they are moving, then get in front of them and have your baits in their path waiting.
Fishing the tarpon in Pine Island Sound or the sandbars is more like shark fishing. We usually use dead bait and anchor up and wait. Some anglers throw lures (DOA Bait Busters and other soft plastics are most common), but it’s a lot of casting. Artificials work a little better later in the season, but if you like lures, go right ahead.
Small live crabs are our primary baits in the Pass and off the beaches. Shrimp, squirrelfish, threadfins, pinfish, ladyfish and mullet are also used. In the Pass, you really need live bait. Anywhere else, dead baitfish will usually work if you don’t want the hassle of dealing with live bait.
A couple things every tarpon angler needs to remember: You don’t want to fight a tarpon too long. They build up too much lactic acid in their body and can’t recover from it. Less than 20 minutes is ideal. Also, these fish are unbelievably strong, so be careful when you get them to the boat. It doesn’t feel good when they head-butt you. Trust me; I know.
Tarpon fishing can be very fun but at the same time can be so frustrating. You’re probably going to need just a little bit of patience. But it is all very worth it when you see them fly out of the water on the end of your line.
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
