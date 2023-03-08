Red tide map

Red tide sampling map, as of March 6. To see the most current version, go to https://bit.ly/redTIDE.

 Image provided by the FWC

Red tide has all our water-related businesses terrified. After Hurricane Ian and five months of patchy blooms, how much can we deal with? Our waterfront marinas, restaurants, resorts, guides and everybody else need this spring break season for their continued existence. If we don’t make money in March, April and May, we are at risk for our survival. May and June are our tarpon season, also crucial to many.

Maybe a miracle will make red tide disappear. But with blooms popping up everywhere from Clearwater south to Florida Bay (about 300 miles of coastline), I am gravely concerned. We have had no strong weather to disperse this outbreak, and there’s none in the forecast.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

