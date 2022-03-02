Part of planning every boat trip must include checking the weather conditions for the duration of your journey. Using a reliable app on your smartphone or turning on your VHF radio to channels WX1 or WX2 (if available) all work in helping forecast the weather.
I’m very fortunate to have attended several weather schools while in the Navy, and as a result I truly understand what can happen when you’re caught off guard due to poor planning. I’m so passionate about the weather and keeping people safe that I allot about an hour or so to teaching weather basics during my Nautical Knowledge 101 boating education class.
I begin the lecture by declaring that if you don’t like the weather here in Southwest Florida, then just wait 10 minutes. I follow up that fact by dispelling the myth that Charlotte Harbor, with its average water depth of 12 feet, really can’t produce severe weather conditions that can yield big waves, high winds and strong currents.
I warn my students that looking out at the Gulf of Mexico or Charlotte Harbor from shore can be very deceiving. Our Harbor and rivers often look almost motionless. But for those of us who operate boats on these waters, we know this couldn’t be further from the truth.
Here in Southwest Florida, it’s the “big four” that we need to stay vigilant of: Sun, wind, waves and current. As water moves in and out of our narrow passes, it reliably delivers predictable tides. While doing so, it produces powerful currents. That flow, coupled with our wind, can create large waves that are capable of transferring their energy clear across the Harbor.
These unpredictable weather conditions can turn a calm trip on the water into a very hazardous day even for the most experienced boaters. This certainly has been the case over the last week or so, with veering winds and dramatic temperature swings making trips on the water wet and wild.
So, how do the big four influence our weather, and how can it change so quickly? The weather in the Gulf and Harbor is influenced by many factors, including dramatic temperature changes and wind patterns. Our weather may appear predictable on paper: Summer is hot, winter is mild and windy.
But fall and spring … well, let’s just say they are proof that our planet is whipping through space as it orbits around the sun. These transition seasons are rather volatile and capable of producing some very severe weather conditions.
To produce weather, we need a few ingredients: Temperature (heat), atmospheric pressure, wind and humidity. A small change to any of these conditions can create many different sub-weather patterns, which in turn can add to the formation and strength of both currents and waves on our waterways.
Currents
There are both subsurface currents and surface currents present in our area. First, let’s take a look at subsurface currents. Subsurface currents are defined as large movements of water in one general direction. They can be short-lived (such as currents produced during a tide change in and out of Boca Grande Pass) or more permanent such as deep ocean currents.
As we know, the ocean is connected by a massive circulatory of deep ocean currents. This planet-wide current pattern, called the global conveyor belt, slowly moves water around the world, taking some 1,000 years to make a complete circuit. It’s driven primarily by changes in water temperature and salinity.
Permanent subsurface currents influence our weather patterns both globally and locally. Locally, they affect our weather by helping move heat around the Gulf and our surrounding areas.
Above the subsurface currents are surface currents. Surface currents are driven mostly by the wind, sun, gravity and the Earth’s rotation. The sun and wind are key players in moving surface currents in the Gulf and Harbor. They are fed by consistent wind patterns that somewhat predictably arrive in our region.
Wind and Sun
The wind plays a major role in our weather by propelling water across our waterways. As the wind blows across the Harbor, it drags the top layers of water, which forms waves. A wave initially starts out as a small ripple. With increased distance and persistent wind, ripples become waves.
The faster the wind, the longer it blows, and the farther it can blow uninterrupted, the bigger the wave. Waves on Charlotte Harbor can easily reach 4 to 6 feet during an afternoon storm or cold front, and greater heights when propelled by tropical weather systems.
By the way, don’t mistaken waves with swells. Swells are waves that have moved beyond the area where they were generated and can travel thousands of miles. A great example of this are the swells that reach the north shores of Hawaii and Waimea Bay, which initially form in Australia and New Zealand.
And now onto the big kahuna, the sun. Our climate depends entirely on the sun for its energy. The sun warms the atmosphere and is the fundamental driver that produces wind patterns. Its heat also contributes to the formation of clouds, storms and rainfall.
The sun, wind, waves and current can have profound effects on the development of weather in our area. Besides always having a plan “B”, employing the use of a good weather app, or your VHF radio, the prudent mariner will take the time to learn the basics of weather forecasting. Staying situationally aware and learning to recognize a few simple signs that the weather is changing could be the difference between life and death.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
