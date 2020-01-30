When thinking about kayak angling in Southwest Florida, nearly everyone thinks of salt water. But there may come a day when you feel like an easy paddling trip without variables like tides, wind and wakes. Freshwater kayak angling is a very enjoyable way to avoid the saltwater crowds.
Webb Lake, in the Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area south of Punta Gorda, is an accessible and easy area to explore by kayak. This manmade 395-acre lake was created by workers dredging for fill during the construction of I-75. In the years since, it has become a quality bass and bluegill fishery.
The scenery is beautiful and the wildlife abundant. This lake is catch-and-release only for bass, although bluegill, speckled perch and catfish are legal to invite home to dinner. Eliminating live bait like shiners, which are hard to keep alive in a kayak, adds “easy” to this destination.
There are two lightly used boat ramps along the western shore of this 7-mile-long lake. No gasoline motors are allowed on the water (electrics are OK). Of course, there are many other spots where a kayak can be launched along the road, but the paved boat ramps offer the convenience of being able to back down to the water without going through mud and weeds.
A quick check on Google Earth will show all the twists and turns in this lake that enable kayak anglers to get out of the wind, whichever way it blows. The tall pines that surround the lake do their part to help keep the wind at tolerable levels.
We usually choose the southern launch and leave the more open area by the north ramp to the boat anglers. Having fished this water regularly for 10 years, we believe this area has more and larger bass, plus lots of lee shores to enjoy. If you launch here and head south, you’ll find that either shore has lots of cattails, bulrush and lily pads that hold bass.
However, we also find that farther south on the lake the lower the water quality, compared to the northern part of the lake. Let the wind direction help make your choice of going north or south. We try to head into the wind at first so that we get to drift back to the launch when we’re tired from all that catching.
The true challenge of this fishery is finding where along the shoreline the bass are holding. That will vary with the water level, but look for cattails and bulrush areas. The problem with fishing here during high water (like now) is that the larger fish are way back in the weeds and cattails.
We fished Webb Lake recently and used various artificials before stumbling onto the solution to getting strikes: Cast way back into the cattails. We got vicious strikes all along the shore. The density of the cattails makes non-weedless lures impossible to use. Even weedless lures will hang up regularly, often coming back to the kayak without ever touching the water. The best lure for us was a weedless artificial frog.
Of course, the problem then becomes landing these big bass after the strike. We had much better luck landing the smaller bass along the edges. The big girls were impossible to drag through the cattails to the kayak. They would immediately wrap around something and throw the hook.
The only fish we got to the boat followed the frog out of the weeds and struck in open water. We would show you her picture, but this fish launched a head-shaking tail walk before we could lip her, thus earning an early release.
If you go, take I-75 or U.S. 41 to the Tucker’s Grade exit (158) and head east to the management area. The fee to enter is $6 per vehicle. Enjoy the drive along the west side of the lake as you head south to the launch. Primitive camping is an option on most Friday and Saturday evenings during the year, which would make late evening fishing practical and probably very productive. Our trips from Englewood usually keep us fishing during the middle of the day and driving home at sunset.
A final “easy” of this destination is that without salt or tannic water, our kayaks are ready to rack without the usual clean up in the dark — a real blessing when your arms are sore from wrestling bass all day!
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.