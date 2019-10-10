They’re trickling slowly in our direction now, but that trickle will soon turn into a torrent — a human torrent of part-year residents arriving to spend the winter in Southwest Florida. We look forward to the arrival of the snowbirds, many of whom are our friends and neighbors. Here’s a primer on some of the things that have occurred during their absence.
Red Tide
Red tide blooms, blue-green algae blooms and other blooms were huge news along the coast during much of 2018, but have been conspicuously absent from most local waters so far in 2019. That’s not surprising, since these blooms have a history of ups and downs from year to year.
Red tide has always been especially difficult to forecast since we don’t understand what causes it or what has to happen to cause blooms to subside. There are plenty of theories, including some that make perfect sense, but the reality is that predicting red tide has so far eluded us.
By the way, don’t forget that 2019 is not over yet. The fall months have a history of being active for red tide blooms, so pay attention. The FWC’s web page on red tide (http://bit.ly/2F8wdQa) is a great source of up-to-the-minute information.
Snook/Redfish/Trout
The seasons for snook, redfish and spotted trout — all of which are usually open in the fall in Southwest Florida — are all temporarily closed at this time due to concern about the impact of last year’s red tide on the stocks of these species. This bears mentioning because the FWC website, which is a great site that contains tons of good information, for some reason does not do a good job of making it clear that these three species are restricted to catch-and-release-only from just north of Tampa Bay to just south of Naples.
The closures are currently scheduled to remain in effect until next summer. However, the FWC will be re-assessing the issue in early 2020 and could modify the regulations at that time, most likely at their February meeting.
Other rule changes
Other than the closures on snook, redfish and trout, it’s been a relatively quiet summer as far as changes to fishing regulations. The biggest news was changes in shark fishing regulations for state waters. There is now a special permit required for fishing for sharks from land. We are now required to use circle hooks when shark fishing in state waters, either from land or from a boat, and have with us a tool to cut the leader or hook. Also, it is now illegal to remove prohibited shark species from the water prior to release.
If you’re disappointed that there have been few regulation changes this year, you could be in luck soon. Potential changes are in the works for red grouper, mangrove snapper and spotted sea trout (permanent changes that would become effective after the temporary closure on harvesting trout is lifted).
Hurricane Season
Hurricane season 2019 has so far been a good one for Floridians, though it has been horrible for the northern Bahamas, which were blasted by Dorian. In a meteorological sense, that’s a scant hair’s breadth away from us.
Had that scary-strong storm traveled any farther west at all, it would have been a disaster for Florida. And the famous “cone” vacillated all over the place during the week before the storm, including a predicted track with a near bulls-eye on Punta Gorda at one point. So nerves were tattered here.
Hurricane season 2019 is not over yet as October can be an active month in the tropics — but if we can make if another few weeks without a storm, then we should be out of the woods.
Sunseeker
When our snowbird residents left town last spring, the site of the new Sunseeker Resort development on Charlotte Harbor at the north end of the Gilchrist Bridge was mostly just dirt and was fairly quiet. But now it really looks like a construction zone.
The installation of underground foundation pilings was completed over the summer and now construction is starting to go vertically up from the ground. The site is a beehive of activity, with multiple pieces of construction equipment jockeying for position amidst a swarm of workers. They have an unimaginable amount of work to do between now and the targeted opening of the facility in the spring of 2021.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
