If you’ve spent more than a year or two fishing in Southwest Florida, you should be at least somewhat familiar with the seasonal nature of things here. We’re now getting into the heart of summer, and that means that a few things have changed in the last few weeks. The water in the Harbor is much darker from all the runoff, the fishing on the beach has gotten much better, and the big shrimp we enjoyed all winter and spring are gone.
For a lot of anglers, shrimp aren’t just a favorite bait — they’re basically the only bait. When the big shrimp head offshore, out of the reach of the boats that catch bait shrimp, what’s left are the little peewees. Manning the counter at the bait shop, I get more complaints about small shrimp than anything else.
Some folks seem to think we’re holding out on them. Maybe they think we’re saving the good shrimp for the VIP anglers. We’re not — summer is just the season of shrimpy shrimp, and no amount of yelling or complaining or whining is going to make a bunch of handpicks magically appear in our bait tanks.
So what’s a fisherman to do when only little shrimp are for sale — or, worse yet, no shrimp at all? Well, first, throw yourself a little temper tantrum if you must (if you’re in the shop, please go outside and have your meltdown in the parking lot). After you’re done, realize that peewee season is not the end of the world. You have options, each of which is better than not fishing at all.
Option #1 — Peewee shrimp
You must have heard of matching the hatch. Yet there you are, demanding five dozen handpicked shrimp. Think about this for a minute: All the shrimp in the Harbor are small, so the fish are keyed in on small shrimp. Little shrimp will catch big fish just fine. Yes, they’re a pain to cast. Rig your shrimp on a jighead or under a popping cork so you’ll have plenty of casting weight.
Option #2 — Frozen shrimp
A thawed shrimp releases a lot of scent, which makes it very appealing to lazy fish. When the temperature’s hot, there’s not a whole lot of oxygen in the water. Fish get lazier and less aggressive. They don’t want to chase a meal down — they want a dinner that’s easy to catch. Ya gotta admit, a frozen shrimp is easy to catch.
The one lousy thing about frozen shrimp is that they tend to fall off the hook. That’s fairly simple to fix: Pour salt on the frozen shrimp. As they thaw, the salt will toughen those shrimp right up. Rock salt is usually the cheapest option, but table salt will also work. (By the way, this brining method will work for any frozen bait, and the salt also seems to act as a fish attractant.)
Option #3 — Other baits
If you don’t want to take the time to brine shrimp, there are other baits that fish eat besides shrimp. You can catch little pinfish in a sabiki rig, or throw a castnet for whitebait, or buy frozen mullet or sardines (remember — they work better brined too).
Option #4 — Artificial lures
Peewee shrimp season is a fantastic time to learn how to use artificial baits. Because the fish aren’t aggressive, lures that can be worked slowly are ideal. Soft plastic baits top the list because they’re available in scented versions, or you can easily add scent to them. Early in the morning, topwater lures are also fantastic, and it’s just a trip watching fish attack them.
No matter what type of bait you decide to use, you’ll catch more fish if you throw it where the fish are. Shallow water cools off nicely at night, and the fish are often most eager to feed at or soon after first light. It’s also a lot more comfortable for us humans.
Concentrate your efforts around shorelines that have easy access to deep or moving water. Deep water is cooler and moving water is better oxygenated, so the fish will naturally want to be there — after all, they need to breathe.
The best fishing will be around to the Intracoastal. The closer you get to the Gulf, the cleaner and cooler the water is and the more fish there are. Incoming tides will bring baitfish and mackerel, cobia, sharks and tarpon well up into the Harbor, but when the tide ebbs they’ll go right back out.
If live shrimp are your favorite bait, this is a tough time of year for you. But try looking at it as a chance to develop new skills and learn new techniques for catching fish. If you can see it that way, peewee shrimp season isn’t such a bad thing. And if you can’t — well, maybe you should consider taking up golf.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
