Although Southwest Florida is warmer in winter than most anywhere else in the country, it’s still not warm enough to keep our slitheriest friends happy. For the past few months, most snakes have been staying close to a secure and cozy home — maybe basking a little on warm days, but spending much of their time curled up and hiding from the chill.
Now, a rather summery spring has them out and about. Warm temperatures will do that, but if there’s a bit of rain you’ll probably notice a lot more snaky activity (if you pay attention to that sort of thing).
Some of you will freak out about this. You don’t have to, though. The overwhelming majority of snakes found in Florida are harmless, and even the ones that can hurt you would really prefer to simply avoid you. Most snake bites happen when someone decides that a snake is dangerous and tries to kill it. Leave them be, and they’ll return the favor.
Spring is mating season for most of our native serpents. Harmless water snakes — the ones often mistaken for cottonmouths — have actually been mating since January. These snakes give live birth (well, technically, they’re ovoviviparous — they carry shell-less eggs in their bodies until the babies are ready to live on their own). The related garter and ribbon snakes also use this method of reproduction.
All of our venomous snakes except coral snakes are pit vipers, and all pit vipers are ovoviviparous. If you happen to find snake eggs while doing landscaping or yardwork, you can be sure they’re not rattlesnake eggs, since rattlesnake eggs don’t exist.
However, the majority of our snakes do lay eggs. Very soon, the corn snakes and rat snakes will be making secret rendezvous, which will lead to eggs in early summer and hatchlings before fall. These harmless snakes like to climb, and are the types most often seen above and around windows and doors.
Black racers have already begun mating and will be laying starting in a few weeks. These are among our most abundant snakes, and their eggs are the ones you’re most likely to find. Racers like to lay in slightly damp dark places, so it’s not uncommon to find their eggs under yard debris.
Unlike brittle-shelled bird eggs, snake eggs are leathery and tough. However, once they start to develop, turning them can kill the embryo inside, so if you accidentally turn up a clutch, just cover them up again. And why would you want to, if you don’t like snakes? Because black racers really like eating other snakes, including the venomous types.
The mating season is a dangerous one for snakes, especially the males. Female snakes produce pheromones — powerful sex hormones that a male can track down to find a willing mate. But he must do the tracking, which leads him into all sorts of trouble. He’ll cross open fields and roads, where predators and cars take a heavy toll.
He may also have to fight other males for the right to mate. Fighting snakes will rise up off the ground, each trying to wrap his body around the other male and pin him to the ground. These fights rarely are fatal, but they are exhausting because neither male will give up while he has strength. A weakened snake is easy prey, and so are fighting snakes that aren’t paying attention to their surroundings.
Male snakes often fast during the early part of the mating season. This may be an adaptation to prevent cannibalism, or might be because they just have other priorities. The combination of fighting and fasting serves to weed out the weaker and less fit males, leaving the strongest to pass on their genes to the next generation.
Once the eggs are laid or the babies born, most mothers call the job done (although pythons protect their eggs, at least until they hatch). The little ones are on their own to make it or not. When they disperse, each snakeling must find a place where they can eat and avoid being eaten.
Many of them choose poorly, ending up in garages and porches. All too often, people finding snakes in their homes automatically kill them. Snakes are generally afraid of people and will try to escape if they can. When they’re cornered, they will often coil and strike. It’s easy to see this as aggression, but it’s really the snake’s last-ditch effort to save its own life.
An empty garbage can and a broom are excellent tools to remove an unwelcome snake. Lay the can on its side and gently sweep the snake in. They can’t jump or climb smooth plastic. Once outdoors, lay the can on the ground with the opening pointing toward someplace the snake can hide, like dense vegetation. The snake that seemed so aggressive moments before will usually head straight for it, never looking back. If not, just leave the can for a bit and the snake will leave in his own time.
I always have mixed feeling about this time of year. I really enjoy seeing the snakes moving around again, but I hate seeing so many squashed on our roadways. At least I know I have baby snake season to look forward to. In the meantime, when you see one crossing the road, how about you give a snake a brake?
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.