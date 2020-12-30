One of the best things about South Florida living is the casual dress code. A laid-back attitude prevails, from shorts and flip-flops at dinner to bathing suits at the tiki bar. No one dresses up down here — not even the (literal) snowbirds.
Peace River Wildlife Center recently received a call about a bird in the middle of the road. Since we don’t have enough volunteers to respond to every rescue call we get, Charlotte County Animal Control is kind enough to transport injured wildlife to us when their workload allows. Upon investigation, the CCAC officer found a common loon in a neighborhood near the Myakka River.
When approached, the bird made no apparent attempt to get away, so it was scooped up and brought to PRWC. The initial exam showed no obvious injuries to the loon. It was monitored for a couple days, determined to be healthy, and then taken back for release to the area in which it was found.
A loon’s unique anatomy has its legs placed too far back on its body to permit it to walk on land. They will scoot themselves onto and off a bank only to mate or incubate eggs, spending the rest of their lives on water or in the air.
If they are accidentally forced to land inland, they find themselves stranded, as did our patient. Sometimes they will land on a wet road, mistaking it for a body of water. Without at least 100 feet of water for a “runway,” they are unable to take off. Our patient was placed directly into the Myakka River and happily swam away.
The loon also has a rather unique way of feeding. It’s a diving bird that preys on fish, crabs and invertebrates. A shallow dive for a quick snack near the top of the water can take less than a minute. If the object of the loon’s luncheon desire is a bit deeper, this bird can hold its breath for up to five minutes. Heavy solid bones, as opposed to the lightweight hollow bones of most other birds, help the loon dive even deeper.
Sharp projections on the roof of its mouths and tongue keep the captured fish from escaping. A loon is even able to swallow while still underwater, rather than having to resurface like a pelican, which must drain the water from its pouch before swallowing its catch.
Loons are a ubiquitous sight on freshwater lakes and ponds in Canada and the northern extremes of the United States. But many of our northern visitors (of the human variety) may have trouble recognizing the common loon while in Florida, simply because they don’t look the same here.
During the summer breeding season, the loon has a very distinctive and formal look. Both male and female are quite dapper with a black and white checkerboard pattern to the feathers on their backs. A black head and bill are accentuated by a white necklace.
But while wintering in Florida, loons change into casual attire: An all-grey body and bill, just the thing for floating around Charlotte Harbor sipping on a minnow martini. Don’t bother dressing for dinner: You’re in the casual south now.
Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. Injured, abandoned or orphaned native wild animals are accepted at the center’s care facility (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Their home for permanent resident animals at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.
