When I was a kid, it was common to catch a whiff of a particular aroma while riding in my parents’ car or school bus. It was dark and musky, and it always made me involuntarily breathe a little deeper. My mom would wrinkle her nose and cover her face, and the other kids on the bus would make fake puking noises.
Maybe it makes me weird, so don’t tell anybody — but I always secretly liked the smell of a skunk. Not the smell of rot; that’s nasty. But the actual skunk musk, at least from a distance, is really something.
Nowadays it’s an uncommon scent. If I catch a whiff of something skunky, it’s usually somebody’s “glaucoma” prescription. It’s not because I’m on the road any less, or because my nose is failing due to rapidly advancing age — and no, it’s not coronavirus, either. It’s just that skunks have become a lot rarer than they used to be around here.
Think about: When is the last time you saw a skunk? I’ll bet it’s been a while. Their numbers have dropped to the point that the FWC is now appealing to the general public for more information about the current situation with both of Florida’s native skunks.
One species — the striped skunk (Mephitis mephitis) — is the skunk everybody thinks of when they hear the word. It’s about cat-sized, black with a broad white stripe from head to big fluffy tail. Pepe LePew is a striped skunk. Everybody knows this animal.
But the one I remember from childhood is the eastern spotted skunk (Spilogale putorius). It’s a smaller creature, the size of a large squirrel. It’s still black, but instead of one long stripe, the white pattern is broken up into short stripes and splotches. The plume-like tail is fringed in white as well.
If you have an interest in wildlife populations (and I did, even before I could drive), one of the things you pay attention to is roadkill. Animals that get mowed down are not the most pleasant sight, but you can learn a lot from them — things like which species are prevalent in a certain area, or areas that animals use when traveling.
I can still tell you that most of the spotted skunks we drove past were on DeSoto County Road 760, between C.R. 661 and the Peace River. Whenever I drive up that way (pretty infrequent now, but it happens occasionally), I can always recall the aroma that let me know a skunk had been hit.
I was thrilled to see a live spotted skunk during a class field trip to the Outdoor Classroom, a wildlife education facility in DeSoto County. But I didn’t see my first wild striped skunk (live or dead) until earlier this year.
Robert Lugiewicz and I were driving the back roads of Fort Ogden, seeing what we could see (and secretly hoping it would be snakes). With open cow pasture on both sides of the road and two hours until dark, I was focused more on birds that what might be crossing the road.
But about 100 yards ahead, a black shape shuffle-walked across the street. I knew immediately what it was, but I didn’t think I’d have a shot at a photo — mammals have a way of vanishing when you get to where they were. At Robert’s urging, I hopped out anyway and managed to get a halfway decent picture. It won’t win any awards, but it definitely shows what we saw, and I’m happy with that.
I showed a family member who lives in the general area, and she told me her husband had photographed one with a trail cam last year. So apparently there are a few skunks around, at least.
Have you seen one lately? To report a skunk sighting, visit MyFWC.com/SkunkSurvey to fill out an easy-to-use online form, or email information about your sighting, including species, date, time, location and any photos to Skunks@MyFWC.com.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
