Wait, what? We have whales here? That’s right — sort of. It depends on what you want to call a whale, how you define “here,” and just how lucky you are.
Cetaceans are a large group of marine mammals which includes whales, dolphins and porpoises. These animals are all adapted to truly aquatic lifestyles and are unable to live on land, which separates them from other aquatic mammals such as sea otters and pinnipeds (seals, sea lions and walruses). All cetaceans are carnivorous, which separates them from sirenians (manatees and dugongs).
Defining the term whale gets a little tougher. Baleen whales, such as right whales and humpbacks are definitely whales. These are the giant filter-feeding krill eaters most of us have seen only on TV, but the group also includes some smaller species — including the Bryde’s (pronounced “BROO-dus”) whale, which is known to be resident in the Gulf of Mexico.
Now, the Gulf isn’t known for its swarms of krill. Those are something you find mainly in the icy waters of the Arctic and Antarctic. So our Bryde’s whales feed mostly on fish: Schools of anchovies, sardines, mackerel and herring. Those dense schools also feed our other visiting baleen whales, which have been documented to rarely include blue whales — the largest animal in the world, and the largest to have ever existed on Earth.
Then there are the toothed whales. Of the about 75 global species (studying large animals that live only in the open ocean is hard), 21 have been documented in the Gulf of Mexico. If you’ve spent any time out on local waters, I’d be willing to bet you’ve seen at least one of them: Bottlenose dolphins, which are quite common from the river mouths out to the Gulf.
Pop quiz: What’s the difference between a whale and a dolphin? Really, there isn’t one. Conventionally, we’ve called bigger ones whales and smaller ones dolphins or porpoises. But there’s no bright-line distinction, no single anatomical difference to point out.
So with so many species of whales found in the general area, why aren’t there whale tours here like in Alaska or Hawaii? It’s all in the numbers. The first number is population.
Your chances of seeing a baleen whale on the Gulf are very low. In 2017, NOAA estimated the Gulf population of Bryde’s whales at 33. And while I know an offshore charter captain who spotted a right whale off Sarasota this year, it was his first whale ever — and he’s got more than 20 years of doing this. The big toothed whales are rare also. A 2009 population estimate of Gulf sperm whales was 763. In 2007, the number of orcas was estimated at 49.
The second number is a measurement: Water depth. While there are species that prefer shallower coastal habitats, even most of the small toothed whales live in deep water. We’re talking many hundreds and even thousands of feet deep. Getting into those kinds of depths requires heading out to the continental shelf — about a 150-mile run off our coast.
But just like fish, deepwater whales can show up in unexpected places. In 2009, the captain of an Alabama charter vessel reported 200-plus orcas 90 miles offshore, feasting on pods of tuna. Pilot whales and pygmy sperm whales have stranded in Everglades National Park, and sightings have been reported inside Charlotte Harbor.
I’m not expecting to personally see too many of the Gulf’s whale species. My time in deep water is limited (which is true of almost everybody), and coming across most of them inshore is a serious long shot — like spotting a sailfish in Boca Grande Pass. It happens, but you’d be an idiot to count on it.
Still, I think it’s pretty cool to know that just a couple hundred miles toward the sunset, there are sperm whales napping in their bizarre vertical tail-down position, or diving into the inky depths to chase giant squid (you did know there are giant squid in the Gulf, right?). Just the fact of their existence — even if I never get to see one — makes this place that much more special.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.