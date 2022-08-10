One of the things I worry about a lot on my boat is the possibility of becoming dehydrated. I worry a little about becoming dehydrated myself, but I worry a lot more about my clients being affected by this easily avoidable problem.
Isotonic dehydration (equal loss of water and electrolytes from the body) is what the majority of fishermen suffer from. This is what happens when you forget to drink a sufficient amount of proper fluids on your fishing adventure. Normally, your thirst will let you know you need to drink, but when you’re having fun in the sun, sometimes it can’t keep up.
There are dozens of electrolyte-replenishing drinks on the market today that are well and fine (no, beer is not one of them). If you want to spend your hard-earned money on them, that’s all good — but let me tell you (or just ask any medical professional) nothing beats good old H2O (water, that is).
Not all that long ago, I had a regular client aboard my boat who allowed himself to become so dehydrated that he became nauseated. Now, to be fair to him, I will take a little of the blame for this incident since he was on my boat at the time. I should have pushed him to drink more water that day because it was a scorcher, and also because I know (due to his shy bladder) he only drinks the bare minimum to get by. In other words, he is scared to pee off the side of the boat — which is actually what this column is actually about.
I get asked a lot of questions about fishing and boating by people. There’s one question I get asked on almost every trip: “Is it OK to pee off the side of the boat?” My response has always been, “If you don’t get caught.” Then I was asked this question by a client who really didn’t like that answer. It started me thinking I should delve a little deeper into this subject so I know what the laws actually are.
I started my research with the 1972 amendments to the Federal Water Pollution Control Act of 1948 (better known as the Clean Water Act). All I got from this monstrosity of legalese was a pulse-pounding migraine.
I then read through the Clean Boating Act of 2008, which again is an amendment to the 1948 law. The Clean Boating Act is aimed more at recreational vessels. Luckily, reading it causes only a slight headache, and it’s worth a quick glance.
But the best information I obtained was from talking with a few different marine patrol officers from the Manatee, Sarasota and Lee county sheriff’s offices and the FWC. The gist of what I got from all of these agencies is that if you are urinating overboard and taking the means necessary to conceal your private parts from anyone seeing, you’re all good.
A spokesman from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division guaranteed me that they have never made an arrest for someone just urinating from a boat or while wade fishing. That’s a relief (pun intended).
They were all very adamant, though, that if you expose your genitals in front of other boaters or beachgoers — even if it’s just to take a whiz — you can be charged with indecent exposure. If a minor is in view, the charge could be upped to lewd and lascivious conduct, which is a major felony and will land you in the slammer.
If you just can’t bring yourself to go over the side of the boat (shy bladder is a real thing), there’s always the in-the-water option. This basically consists of submerging your lower half in the water and taking care of business. This is a good option for women especially, but it also may be the method of choice if you’re boating on crowded waters where privacy is a problem, or if you’re just really modest. A swim ladder is very helpful for getting into and out of the water in this type of situation.
Urine is basically sterile, and there is really no harm in peeing in our local waters. However, please do not defecate in the water. Human feces contain all kinds of harmful pathogens that can cause harm to people. And remember, not only do we fish and swim in our lakes and harbors, but we also drink and shower from them.
You should always carry a 5-gallon bucket on board just in case you can’t make to a restroom in time. There are fit-over toilet seats to make it more like home. If you use it, empty it into a toilet back on shore, not into the water. Don’t like the bucket idea? Your boating supplies dealer can also help you find a marine sanitary device (toilet) to fit your needs.
The bottom line is this: Use your common sense and don’t end up dehydrated because you’re scared you’ll have to pee off the boat. It’s just a part of being out on the water.
A special note for you owners of bigger boats: The information in this column is intended for people with boats under 26 feet in length who are on inland or nearshore waters. Boats over 26 feet in length have a whole different set of rules pertaining to marine sanitation laws, which seem to be spelled out much more clearly and are more rigidly enforced. If I ever become an offshore guide, I will learn those laws — but until then, you’re on your own.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
