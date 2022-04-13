Although the exact dates are unpredictable, it is certain that Lemon Lake will dry up this year. Sometimes it happens several times a year, often in April and again in summer.
This happens when the balance between rainfall, tidal heights and evaporation are such that the lake level falls, concentrating the fish prey in a much-diminished pool of water. This increased density of fish attracts aquatic birds in large and spectacular numbers — but only as long as the food holds out. Once the water is gone so are the birds, until another cycle of increased water levels and fish population growth re-occurs.
The exact origin of Lemon Lake, located within Amberjack Preserve in Grove City, is shrouded in mystery. It's certainly an unusual tidal wetland, with a freshwater marsh at the eastern end and surrounded by scrubby flatwoods.
The earliest aerial photo I could find from 1951 shows a lake similar to what we see today, but with a much larger southern fork of the creek entering from Lemon Bay. Anecdotal accounts from early fishermen indicate that boats used to enter the lake, an impossibility today with dense mangroves blocking the way.
Why this creek has become so overgrown with mangroves is unclear, but there have of course been many changes in the watershed with removal of most of the forests, increasing siltation, changing water flows and greatly increasing water nutrients.
The northern fork of the creek drains Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve, which was a golf course for many years, with great modification of the wetlands and long-term spraying of sewage effluents. Yet juvenile tarpon are abundant in the northern fork, possibly in part because of the reduction in water oxygen levels. Air-breathing tarpon could have a leg up here over their competitors and predators.
The avian stars of this show are roseate spoonbills, backed up by a host of white pelicans, egrets, herons, ducks, cormorants, anhingas and shorebirds. These birds come and go as they please, so you never know when they will be present nor which species may show up.
It is likely that the fish composition of Lemon Lake has changed a lot since prehistoric times, when there was greater tidal flow and no excess nutrients of human origin. Today the high nutrient levels have caused short food chains to be prevalent. Namely, plants (algae and rooted flowering plants such as Ruppia) directly to herbivorous birds, or algae to small herbivorous fish such as the sheepshead minnow (Cyprinodon variegatus) to carnivorous birds.
The sheepshead minnow (which is not related to the gamefish of similar name) is very tolerant of changing temperature and salinity and copes with low oxygen by skimming the surface. It is able to harvest the high productivity of algae stimulated by the nutrients of human origin and deliver a lot of food directly to birds. There are of course some other fish in the lake, such as carnivorous mosquitofish and herbivorous mullet.
So even though this is an “unnatural” food web based on anthropogenic pollutants, it is working to the advantage of the birds. Such is not the case for Lemon Bay itself, where excess nutrients stimulate algal growth which suppresses bottom-growing seagrasses.
Lemon Lake is not only a fantastic place to see water birds during low water levels, it provides a very rare example of how pollution has actually resulted in a beneficial result rather than an ecological disaster. And it's close enough that you can visit whenever you want to see it for yourself.
