I spend a little time in the outdoors, both afoot and afloat. In a handful of decades of mucking around out in nature, I’ve encountered various hazards along the way and have been hurt a few times.
The majority of my injuries have been self-inflicted, or at least due to my own carelessness. But there are numerous things in the woods and the water which are dangerous and can hurt you. I have noticed one similarity between waterborne hazards and dangers in the woods: People tend to fear the wrong things.
For example, beachgoers tend to fear being eaten by sharks — a fear that’s heightened when a guy who has the “Jaws” theme song as his ringtone gets a call two beach blankets down the strand. But in reality, a trip to a Southwest Florida beach is far more likely to be spoiled by a stingray than by a shark.
Saltwater fishermen also worry about how to deal with sharks and other fish with razors or needles for teeth, but the spines of saltwater catfish are way more likely to put anglers in the ER than those more toothy fishes. Handle with care.
Gators can get pretty large and they deserve to be treated with respect, but they really don’t eat too many people. Instead of worrying about alligators, freshwater anglers would do a lot more to increase their odds of surviving a fishing trip by making sure they wore their PFDs when underway, and by running their bass boat slow enough that more than just the aftmost six inches of their hull is actually touching the water.
Rattlesnakes can mess you up pretty badly, but the odds of encountering a rattlesnake (or any other venomous snake) during a walk in the woods here are pretty slim. I think that 150 years of Floridians killing rattlesnakes on sight has taken a pretty good toll on the population.
A person going for a walk in the woods in our area this month would certainly be smart to watch for snakes, but that person would be far more likely to be hurt by something else that lives a few feet higher up off the ground. It seems that we are currently in the midst of a population boom of flannel moths, at least in some parts of Charlotte County, and these little devils can really ruin your day.
Flannel moths are fluffy little critters that flutter harmlessly about, though you’re more likely to notice them clinging to the side of your house or nestled among the ridges on the bark of oak trees than to see them in flight. If you see a flannel moth, have no fear — it can’t hurt you at all.
But if you see the adult moth, it probably means that there are flannel moth caterpillars around. It’s the caterpillars that are nasty. Flannel moth caterpillars are most noticeable when they are in a fluffy white instar, or stage of their development. In recent weeks I have seen them mostly on oaks and on myrtles, and a few on willows.
They look harmless enough. In fact, they don’t even look much like caterpillars at all. They look like little bits of white wool or cotton stuck on the leaves of certain trees. They’re fluffy like little wee inch-long kittens, which is why they are sometimes call puss caterpillars, as in pussy cats or puss-in-boots.
But that white fluffiness disguises venomous spines underneath. If one of them gets pushed against you firmly enough to poke those spines into your skin, it’s guaranteed to become a memorable experience.
There are other stinging caterpillars, such as saddlebacks and io caterpillars which can give you a good skin burning, but puss caterpillars are much worse. The pain and discomfort goes way past skin deep. Some people end up in the hospital as a result.
My friend David Presley manages the grounds on a large piece of property out on Bermont Road and recently had a puss caterpillar crushed against his neck as he rode a mower past some overhanging branches. He said that the pain radiated into his neck, shoulder and jaw — “even my teeth hurt.”
He did not go to the hospital, but he said it created a significant expense for him nonetheless because of the large amount of beer it took to dull the pain as he self-medicated. He contacted the University of Florida and was told by the Insect Identification Lab of the Entomology and Nematology Department that our local species is the black-waved flannel moth (Megalopyge crispata, if you’re into Latin names).
Interestingly, UF is launching a project to study stinging caterpillars this very month and they asked David if he could round up a bunch of them for the project. He walked about 75 feet of infested tree line and plucked approximately 250 of the little buggers, which he overnight mailed to Gainesville. The photo of that jar full of potential misery gives me the heebie-jeebies.
Puss caterpillars really love to munch on tender young leaves at the tips of the outermost branches of overhanging, drooping limbs. And unfortunately, this puts them in prime position to come into contact with unwary passersby on foot, or, as David found, while riding past on a mower. How often while mowing do you duck under overhanging branches along the edges, or push them aside with your arm as you rumble past?
A light brush with one of the little fluff-devils might not get you in trouble, but if one gets pushed into you or smashed onto your skin, you will be in a world of hurt. I enjoyed such an experience last year with one that somehow got rolled inside a work glove and ended up smooshed against the back of my hand while I was clearing brush.
Is there a moral to this story of woe? How about this: The big stuff gets the headlines, but it’s the little stuff that gets you.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
