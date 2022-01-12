So it appears there is a new caliber out there designed for concealed carry. It is called 30 Super Carry, and Smith & Wesson already has an M&P Shield semiauto chambered in it.
That’s the good news. Well, actually, it’s the only news. I can’t find anything about it. I do know that Federal Ammunition is making it. I have the manufacturer’s number and the UPC code for it. Federal’s website can’t find either.
I can’t find any online reviews. I can’t find any mention of it online except for three websites selling it, or at least they have it listed for sale. None of those websites have a picture of the round itself, only prices — which range from $40 to $50 a box.
This new caliber is a ghost. Now, what does that mean?
Well, SHOT show is in a few weeks. SHOT is the shooting world’s version of the huge ICAST fishing gear show. Everything new and special will be revealed at the SHOT show. I have to assume that 30 Super Carry is going to be one of the big announcements.
Considering that Smith & Wesson is the only company advertising a firearm in this caliber, I’m making an assumption that Smith & Wesson teamed up with Federal to create it. But I stand just as much chance of being wrong as I do being right.
There’s no online reviews for this caliber. You would figure that in this day and age, someone on the internet would know something. But I can’t find anything. All I have is a picture of a Smith & Wesson Shield with “30 Super Carry” stamped on the barrel. And this was from documentation that came from Smith & Wesson. Whoever created it is playing their cards close to the chest.
All of this makes my mind go crazy with speculation and assumptions. I assume it’s .30 caliber. That’s pretty small for a handgun caliber, especially one intended for self-defense. It’s smaller than .32 ACP, which isn’t highly regarded for this purpose.
So is it similar to .357 Sig, with a smaller bullet in a necked-down 9mm cartridge? Doing something like that would get the necessary velocity and ballistics to make a good carry round. I’m hoping it’s not a cut-down .30 carbine round. I can’t see how that would have the performance necessary to be a good defense round.
Do we really need another handgun cartridge anyway? Look at what’s happened to some of the others that are perfectly fine but have lost their followings.
The .45 GAP is one that came around in late 2002, and it’s currently almost extinct. It was popular until we figured out how to get .45 ACP rounds into these polymer guns. On paper, .45 GAP is a better round that .45 ACP — but you don’t mess with anything John Moses By-God Browning invented without the internet turning on you.
The .357 Sig is also a great round that is nearly extinct. Even Sig Sauer makes only one model chambered in the caliber they invented. And I met the guy that invented it. He lives up the street from me. (Never know who you’ll meet in Punta Gorda.)
Whatever it turns out to be, the 30 Super Carry could be the next big hit — or it could be the answer to a question that doesn’t exist. Only time (and the 2022 SHOT show) will tell.
(Editor’s note: Since this column was written, Federal has released a lot more info about the 30 Super Carry cartridge. To learn more, go to https://bit.ly/3tgCzYD.)
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
