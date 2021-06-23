No boater leaves the dock planning to run over a manatee. Though there are a few bad apples out there who just don’t care, for most boaters manatee sightings are one of the many amazing things about spending time on the water in Southwest Florida.
Yet manatees continue to be killed every year by boaters. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission statistics, in 2019, 137 (out of 607 total) manatee deaths were chalked up to boat collisions. In 2020, there were 90. The tally stands at 59 so far this year.
Why are so many of these gentle giants meeting their end under someone’s hull? Are they deaf and can’t hear approaching boats? Are they really focused on eating, sleeping or other activities and don’t notice oncoming vessels? Or are they just so stupid that a large fast-approaching object doesn’t register as dangerous until it’s too late to get out of the way?
Answering these questions and others is the job of manatee researchers, whose goal is to reduce the number of manatee deaths attributable to human interaction. It seems that existing manatee protections are having this effect: Over the last 10 years, although the number of manatee deaths is up, the percentage of those directly caused by humans is dropping. About one in five dead manatees can be traced to a boat collision or other human activity; back in the first half of the 1990s, that figure was one in three.
In 2012, Mote Marine Laboratory staff collaborated with other researchers on a study involving Mote’s two captive manatees, Hugh and Buffett. The aim: To determine what sound frequencies manatees can hear and how well they can distinguish a sound from background noise.
It’s noisy underwater, mostly because water absorbs less sound energy than air. That means sound can travel much farther through water, and it also travels about five times faster. In theory, manatees ought to be able to hear an oncoming boat quite well.
During the study, Hugh and Buffett were trained to swim down to a listening station about 3 feet beneath the water’s surface and perform a task when sounds of different frequencies were played. In this case, when Hugh and Buffett heard sounds, they were supposed to touch a yellow paddle. When they heard nothing, they were trained to stay in place.
The team tested their hearing by selecting a particular sound frequency, or pitch, and gradually lowering the volume of the sound until the manatees could no longer hear it. Plotting these “hearing thresholds” on a graph, the team could see that the manatees had good hearing between 8 and 32kHz and could even hear sounds as low as 0.25kHz — though the lowest and highest sounds had to be quite loud for the manatees to hear them.
Intrigued by the manatees’ apparently sensitive hearing, the team then tested how well they performed when the sound frequencies were also accompanied by background noise. Playing test tones — ranging from 4 to 32kHz — against background noise that was centered on the same pitch, the team recorded the difference between the volume of the tone and background noise when the manatee could no longer distinguish the tone.
By plotting the critical ratio — the level at which the background noise swamped the manatee’s hearing — against pitch for each animal, the team saw that the manatees struggled to hear lower and higher pitched sounds above background noise. However, their hearing was much sharper at 8kHz — the frequency at which manatees communicate — where they could still distinguish tones that were only 18.3 decibels louder than the background.
The findings mean that it appears that manatees should be able to hear approaching motorboats above background noise. But the question remains whether manatees can always focus on these sounds in nature. Manatees might be less aware of boat sounds when they are sleeping, eating or performing other activities related to their daily lives that require their full attention.
This research counters a previous study by Dr. Edmund Gerstein, director of marine mammal research and behavior in Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. According to Dr. Gerstein, manatees were found to not be able to hear low-frequency sounds. He championed the use of a device which emitted a high-frequency sound at low volume, which was reported to have caused 100 percent of approached manatees to move away from a boat, as opposed to only three percent when the device was not used.
So what’s the answer? We don’t know. The best we can do is pay attention to manatee zone signs and try to avoid hitting the beasts when we see them — and remain hopeful that someday someone will figure out how we can avoid hitting them entirely without having to pole or paddle the entire Harbor.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.