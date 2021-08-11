With the current ammo shortages and high prices we are facing, range days are costly. But there are alternatives to going to the range to hone your marksmanship skills. And you all should know by now that I’m not a fan of public ranges, because you really can’t practice the things you should be practicing in the name of safety which means you’re building bad habits.
Dry-firing is the best and cheapest way to hone your marksmanship and trigger control skills. This is done with an empty weapon. You simply cock and fire your weapon without a round in the chamber, over and over and over. If you think that’s too easy, try balancing a coin on barrel while pulling the trigger. If the coin stays balanced, you’re doing it right.
Now, there are some firearms that shouldn’t be dry-fired. Rimfires shouldn’t be dry-fired. ARs shouldn’t be dry-fired. That’s a great way to break the hammer. 1911s shouldn’t really be dry-fired as they can break the hammer and even crack the slide. For those firearms, snap caps are the way to go. A snap cap is basically a cartridge with the primer removed and replaced with a chunk of cushiony silicone.
Another thing you should be practicing is drawing your firearm from concealment. You’ll run into problems with a public range if you try this. Very few will let you draw from concealment. How can you practice protecting yourself? How can you make yourself ready to protect yourself?
Draw practice can be done with an empty weapon. Get dressed and put your weapon on as you would if you’re carrying concealed in public, then practice drawing it from concealment. Just pulling it out of the holster as quickly and safely as you can.
Now put it back.
That’s something people never think about. They’ll practice pulling it from concealment but never returning it. Think about this for a minute. Arriving police officers may not know who is the bad guy and who is the good guy. They just see two guys with guns. Having the ability to quickly holster your weapon could come in handy.
Practice this until it becomes second nature. Once you can do it without thinking about it, you’re going to add a step. Draw the weapon and get a proper grip, then put it back. Again. Again. Again.
Once this is easy, add one more step. Draw the weapon, get a proper grip, and take the safety off. Then put the safety back on and re-holster. After that, practice drawing, getting your proper grip, removing the safety, dry-firing the weapon, returning it to safe, and re-holstering it. Remember, you’re doing each step until it gets boring.
What you’re doing is building muscle memory. If you ever have to use that gun you carry, your brain is going to be engaged in probably the most stressful situation it’s ever seen. Doing the things you need to do has to be automatic.
All said and done, with practice, this set of actions should be accomplished in less than three seconds (preferably two seconds, but some holsters are difficult to get a handgun back into).
Now, I carry different weapons. Some have manual safeties, some don’t. I don’t need to make a conscious thought as to what weapon I’m carrying at the moment, because I practice removing the safety even if that weapon doesn’t have one. If you watch me draw my revolver you will see me run my right thumb down the left side of the gun to disengage a safety that isn’t there. That way, tomorrow, if I am carrying a weapon with a safety, I don’t need to think. Just act.
And don’t forget to include reloading drills if you carry a spare magazine, and clearing jams if you carry a semi-auto pistol.
You will fail to your highest level of training. If you aren’t practicing these things, when it comes time to do them, you won’t. Stress and adrenaline will get to you. You will hesitate or stumble trying to find things you should be able to locate blindfolded.
The girl who worked in our gun shop was shot four times in a home invasion because she forgot to take her safety off. She didn’t practice it. Are you practicing it?
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
