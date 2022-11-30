RV on the road

A warranty is supposed to give you peace of mind — but what if it doesn’t cover what you think it does?

 Shutterstock photo

When it comes to just about any big-ticket purchase these days, it's almost a foregone conclusion that an extended warranty is a requirement. RVs are no different. But when you spend a pile of money for a warranty, I feel like there should be a better representation of what you are actually buying.

When we bought the RV more than three years ago, we purchased an extended five-year warranty. After spending more than $7,600 for that policy, I have come to find out that it mostly covers the engine, drive shaft or transmission falling out of the rig or completely failing. It's frustrated me twice.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

