When it comes to just about any big-ticket purchase these days, it's almost a foregone conclusion that an extended warranty is a requirement. RVs are no different. But when you spend a pile of money for a warranty, I feel like there should be a better representation of what you are actually buying.
When we bought the RV more than three years ago, we purchased an extended five-year warranty. After spending more than $7,600 for that policy, I have come to find out that it mostly covers the engine, drive shaft or transmission falling out of the rig or completely failing. It's frustrated me twice.
First, we had an issue where all the batteries failed, except for the actual starting battery. They all had dead cells. That struck me as odd because I have never encountered that before. My boat uses a 36-volt system (three batteries) to run the trolling motor. I can tell you after all these years, all three batteries have never gone at the same time.
Our RV had supposedly been to a show in California straight off the assembly line. After its 3,500-mile journey, we bought it “new.” How do all the batteries go out roughly four months after owning it? I can't tell you. What I do know for sure is neither the factory warranty nor the extended warranty covers batteries.
My second encounter trying to use the extended warranty was after Hurricane Ian blew through town. We had one of the awnings tear on the back slide and set a date to have that fixed. When I did so, I asked the customer service rep to inquire about using the extended warranty to pay for the work.
You can already guess where this is going. It did not cover the awning being torn. Fortunately, this was not a high-priced fix so we got the work done and now have the RV back and everything around the awning is good as new.
I called the number for our extended warranty, to get some clarification on what this extended warranty actually covers. Basically, if it's not a mechanical moving part, it's excluded. It does cover certain powertrain issues, as well as motors for the awning, the slides, the water pump, the heat pump, etc.
But the warranty does not cover anything you use on a regular basis. No carpet, no tile, no backsplash, no fabric on the awnings, no fabric on seats, couches, dining area, nothing.
There is a part of me that understands this, and it makes sense. But another part of me is irritated that we paid more than $7,600 to cover things that are pretty unlikely to fail. I was a little miffed by the sheer expense for something that simply should not break over the first five years, considering the use that most get in their RV.
Luckily, I have my wife. She became the voice of reason. Her way of looking it is that it's a security blanket for five years. If one of those things did go wrong, then we would be out a big expense to have it fixed. And she's right.
I had a pickup truck years back. Once it crossed the 75,000 mile warranty, the motor blew up. I bought it new and it was literally 250 miles passed the 75,000 mile coverage, and I had to eat it. Maybe that's why there's a little voice in the back of my head saying, “This isn’t worth it, especially in the first five years of the vehicle's existence.”
But we have the coverage, and we haven’t had an issue to use it on to date. I cross my fingers we don’t, but at the same time, I kind of hope we do because I'd like to get my money back out of that warranty.
I doubt that it will happen. I should feel lucky, but at the same time, I feel robbed. I can tell you this much: The next time I'm deciding whether to buy a warranty, you can bet I'm going to take a little longer to read through the fine print.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
