Calusa mural
Marco Island Historical Society image

None of us really can lay claim to being more of a “Floridian” than the guy who pulls up tomorrow in a U-Haul with New Jersey plates. Chances are, in a couple months he’ll be badmouthing northerners and telling his neighbors about the good old days, living in the Sunshine State.

If we didn’t arrive from somewhere else, someone in our lineage most certainly did. Some people return to where they came, missing the snow or hating the heat. Most stay, of course (just look around you). History tells us a few just vanished without a trace.


   

