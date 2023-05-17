None of us really can lay claim to being more of a “Floridian” than the guy who pulls up tomorrow in a U-Haul with New Jersey plates. Chances are, in a couple months he’ll be badmouthing northerners and telling his neighbors about the good old days, living in the Sunshine State.
If we didn’t arrive from somewhere else, someone in our lineage most certainly did. Some people return to where they came, missing the snow or hating the heat. Most stay, of course (just look around you). History tells us a few just vanished without a trace.
The first Floridians were snowbirds of sorts, arriving tens of thousands of years ago. Ancient peoples from Asia crossed the land bridge that climate change created between modern day Siberia and Alaska. The last Ice Age had ended, opening a natural pathway around glaciers and a way to avoid the frigid waters of what we now call the Bering Sea.
These wanderers spread as they moved south, precursors to the great Native American tribes and now referred to as “Paleo Indians.” Several hundred may have made it as far as our peninsula. Whatever the number, they left a very light footprint on their surroundings, making it extremely hard for modern day researchers to study.
With the world’s ice melting, sea levels rose and Florida’s expansive, shallow landmass slowly shrank to the approximate size we know it today. At the time, Florida had plentiful (if somewhat terrifying) wildlife. The Paleo Indians who settled here had quite a time dealing with giant armadillos, outsized bears, and a host of other very large critters.
Experts have debated whether these first inhabitants remained or traveled northward. There is, of course, more speculation than actual record of their travels. Whereas paleontologists look at fossils to fill in history’s blanks, archaeologists look at the remnants of civilized societies.
These experts conclude that items as simple as pottery and various shell artifacts are evidence of a complex society rooted in Southwest Florida at least 1,200 years ago.
Naturally, they were not a homogeneous crowd. There were numerous groups of indigenous people settling throughout the peninsula. Chiefdoms formed, kings were anointed, and different languages evolved. At the time Europeans arrived, the largest and most warlike group had a king whose name was pronounced something like “Calu” or “Caalus.”
These “Calusa” Indians had settled into an area along Florida’s Gulf coast south of Tampa Bay. Nicknamed “Shell Indians,” they used shells as tools, weapons and fill for their structures, serving much the same purpose as house pilings in a tidal area today. Many of their artifacts were uncovered near Marco Island in the late 1800s, preserved in the muck.
The Calusa must have been superb watermen, skilled in catching fish and moving in canoes stealthily along the estuaries. They were unique as an Indian culture in that they did not harvest crops, surviving instead on a diet of shellfish and fresh fish. There was trade among other tribes and, on occasion, disputes. They had a political structure and an intricate religion.
And then came the Spanish.
• • • • • • • • • • • •
By the early 1500s, Spanish explorers had made several trips to the land they called “La Florida” (the flowery place). Among the many animals they released into the wild were pigs, descendants of which we must deal with today. They encountered several dozen tribes around the state and became somewhat friendly with the Timucua, from the northern part of the peninsula.
The Calusa were not so hospitable. Estimated to be close to 100,000 strong, they were formidable and fierce. One Spanish expedition landed somewhere near Tampa Bay and offloaded two Catholic missionaries who were executed within steps of where they touched dry ground.
Juan Ponce de Leon, known more for the Fountain of Youth than his successful explorations and attempts at colonization, had several skirmishes with the Calusa. They would surround his ship with warriors in large canoes, bows drawn. One such encounter left him with a mortal wound from an arrow, possibly poison-tipped, on a stop near present-day Charlotte Harbor.
While there is nothing written about their lethality with the bow, much has been written about the expertise of the Comanche, who roamed from the Great Plains down to what is now Texas. Their marksmanship was nothing short of legendary, both in taking lightning quick shots and being nearly as accurate as a modern sniper. It would not be a stretch to imagine the Calusa similarly skilled.
Then came the French.
• • • • • • • • • • • •
The rush was on to explore the vastness of the “New World.” French expeditions in the 17th century became common, and more attempts were made to appease the native peoples through trade. But something else happened: The number of tribes and the people within them began to dwindle.
Historians conclude that Europeans brought diseases with them for which the Indians had no immunity. A hacking cough from a crew member could spread quickly throughout the local community, bringing suffering and death.
From the 1500s through the 1700s, Florida’s native population dropped precipitously. Indigenous peoples from other areas were chased southward and settled, not always peacefully. I suspect as new tribes moved in, territorial disputes sometimes flared up into brutal turf wars.
And then came the settlers.
• • • • • • • • • • • •
The New World needed exploring, and there was no shortage of adventure-seeking people to do it. European settlers became intrigued by the uniqueness of this new land. The Seminole people — formed of people from several tribes, plus some escaped slaves — were now the dominant tribe in the region, and quite unhappy to see more invaders. Several Army forts were hastily built to try and contain the Seminole uprisings.
But before the Seminole Wars of the 1800s had even started, the Calusa had seemingly vanished.
Certainly, any friendly trade with the Europeans could have led to disease and death. Smallpox was known to be carried among European explorers and crew. Hernán Corteś, another Spanish explorer, greatly thinned the ranks of the Aztec people of Mexico from the diseases his crew suffered from and spread.
Perhaps the Calusa were massacred by other warring factions. It’s possible that some assimilated into other tribal groups. There are theories that a few left in canoes and settled in present-day Cuba.
For hundreds of years, the Calusa led a thriving communal existence, evidenced by large, covered meeting areas built on several feet of shell. They created unique water pens to manage fish as aquaculture and had an established monarchy and religion. As Florida became inundated with foreign explorers, though, the balance tipped against them and they were gone in an astonishingly short period of time.
If you would like to learn more about those who came before us, Museum of the Islands (5728 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia) has exhibits on Calusa culture and history. There are shell mounds at Randell Research Center in Bokeelia. Mound Key Archeological State Park, near Estero, has the remnants of a tribal ceremonial center. Hurricane Ian did damage to all these locations, so check on their status before visiting.
