Let’s start with a question: What’s your fishing dream? Do you want to catch a sailfish, or maybe a grander marlin? How about hooking a roosterfish on fly? A giant trevally on topwater? Perhaps it’s something you could do here in Southwest Florida, like catching your first tarpon.
These are achievable dreams (for the most part; that grander might be tough). But here’s the thing: Unless you chase them down, they’ll never happen. These are the kinds of things you have to make happen.
Sadly, most people never get to live their dreams. There are lots of reasons why, but most of them boil down to not wanting to spend the money or not wanting to take the time. Naturally, none of us have unlimited funds or all the time we could want. But if you want it enough, you can probably pick a goal and make it happen.
The money can be a problem. For example, if you want to go catch monster black marlin in Australia, chartering the boat will cost you $2,500 a day, and you usually fish for several days. The round-trip flight will also run you around $2,500. (By the way, that’s economy class, and it’s a 30-hour flight. If you might be thinking first class would be better, look it up and you’ll find it’s $30K for that seat.)
Plenty spendy, even before you add in a few days’ hotel fare and meals. Going for roosterfish in Quepos, Costa Rica, is way cheaper ($350 for the flight to San Jose, $300 for a shuttle to and from the airport, $500 a day for a good charter, $100 a day for an OK room and decent food). Plus, the flight is way shorter. Still, it’s easy to spend $2,500 on a week’s fishing vacation.
That’s a serious chunk to drop all at once. I sure can’t do it, and I’ll bet most of you reading this can’t either. But if you save up for it, it’s an easier pill to swallow. If the trip costs $10,000, spread it out over five years and it’s about $165 a month you need to sock away. Five years is a long way off — but if it’s the trip of a lifetime, delayed gratification is still gratification.
How about the time? We all have busy lives, with obligations that keep us tied down. But there’s probably a way to schedule something if you plan far enough ahead. Perhaps a friend or family member could help cover the time you’ll be away. If you’re working and finding it hard to get away, maybe a coworker can take on some of your duties, or you could get some done ahead of time.
Maybe your dreams are nothing like that. Maybe they’re more like goals – breaking your personal best snook record, or finally figuring out how to catch tailing redfish. In this case, money usually isn’t the problem, but time can be. Turning this sort of goal into reality generally means putting in a lot of time on the water.
In this case, you don’t need to take days or weeks away at once – you just need to find blocs of a few hours in your schedule, as often as possible. Once you have those hours roped off, just spend them out there learning about your quarry or the techniques that you need. The likelihood of achieving these types of goals is in direct correlation with the amount of time you spend trying.
If you can’t think of any particular goals you’d like to achieve, then just try doing something completely different from what you’re doing. Do you always fish with a spinning rod? Try a baitcaster or a fly rod. If you’re a saltwater angler, give the freshwater world a spin.
It’s never easy to go outside your comfort zone because you have to admit there are things you don’t know – things you’ll have to learn from the ground up. But taking on new things is good for you. It stretches your brain and keeps you from falling into ruts. Keep it fresh.
We all have goals and dreams. The difference between those who have them and those who live them is pretty basic. It’s like they say: No one ever plans to fail, but a lot of people fail to plan. Make a plan, and you can make it happen.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.