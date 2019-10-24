We’re fortunate to have a large number of fish species in the waters of Southwest Florida. It’s hard to know exactly how many varieties live in our diverse fishery, but there are at least a few hundred different kinds of a multitude of shapes, sizes and colors that might be encountered by anglers.
Some are seen all the time while others are found only rarely. Some are good to eat, others, not so much. And there are rules — lots of rules — about which fish can be kept and which must be released due to size limits, closed seasons, or protected status. Some fish can only be taken with specific types of gear and there are rules on how some species must be handled during the unhooking process.
But all these fish have one thing in common: Before an angler can decide what to do with a fish, he must first be able to identify what it is that he’s caught.
“I caught this fish the other day, do you know what it was?” Because there are so many different fish here these words are often heard at tackle shops, on piers and other places where anglers gather. Of course, everybody in earshot is an expert on fish identification and the curious fisherman will likely be enthusiastically asked to describe the mystery fish: “Oh, it was a foot or two long and had a funny-shaped mouth and was kind of yellow, or maybe more brown.”
Don’t laugh this off as an unlikely scenario, I would bet that just about every employee at every local bait shop has had very similar conversations. What would you guess about the identity of the fish if you heard this vague description? A redfish? A carp? Snakehead? Bowfin? Who knows?
Whoever penned the old saying, “A photo is worth a thousand words,” might have been dealing with a fish ID question. A simple cellphone photo makes it easy to identify most (if not quite all) catches. But not everybody has a phone or camera within easy reach or remembers to snap that photo during all the excitement when a fish is caught. It is remarkable how differently people later remember details about a fish that they caught, briefly handled and released.
Fish ID woes are complicated by the fact that lots of our fish can look different at different times. A lot of people will rely on the color of a fish when trying to identify it, but with saltwater fish the colors can be more distracting than diagnostic. For example, a snook caught out of the summertime surf on a Gulf beach will be bright silver or almost white — but that exact same fish when caught six months later miles up a coastal river will be very dark in color.
Some fish change color after they’re caught. Some fade out when put on ice, while the colors on others will brighten. And sometimes fish of the same species caught at the same time and place will come aboard colored differently.
Grouper and snapper are good examples of this. Mangrove snapper leave the water in notably different hues. Some are pale gray with a greenish back, some are such a dark greenish-brown that they look almost black, and some are almost cherry-red.
What should a fisherman do with a fish of unknown species? Obviously, it can’t be retained if it’s not known whether it’s good to eat or legal to keep. So if at all possible, try to quickly get a photo — preferably a photo that shows the full length of the fish with the fins unobstructed and without shadows. Ideally, there will be something in the photo to give a sense of the size of the fish. If possible, a second photo which shows an open mouth and teeth can also be helpful.
Images of most of the more common fish are shown on the FWC’s website at MyFWC.com and you may be able to match yours there. If that fails, the guys at your favorite bait shop will almost always be able to identify a fish quickly from such photos. Or, post the photos on social media and let the Internet experts chime in. (Fair warning: If you go this route, remember that the veracity of online opinions is not related to the intensity with which they are delivered.)
And here’s one more option: Email your photos to me at the address shown below and I’ll take a stab at naming your catch for you. I enjoy playing that game.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
