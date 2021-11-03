The Halloween storm of 2021 was one to remember. It may not have had much impact on your property, but have you seen what it did to our Gulf passes and beaches?
Several days of strong west winds and storm-driven tides will move sand around. If a strong front can trash our beaches like this, just imagine what a slow-moving Cat 4 or 5 hurricane could do.
Gulf front property owners are not happy to see the sand disappear. I certainly hope no homes got washed out, but it happens when storms come through. This is an example of why beachfronters have big insurance bills, which the companies appear to be subsidizing using us mainlanders.
I love to watch the sunsets from the beaches, but I sure don’t want to live there. Back before the condo money craze came along, beach property was some of the cheapest. Old-timers knew better than to build on these glorified sandbars. It was never a question of if it would be torn up by storms — just how bad and how often.
Money and greed overcame those concerns when developers saw how much they could make from folks who didn’t grasp that reality. Now we all are stuck paying to maintain shifting sands that can’t be controlled. We owe this to our federal government’s decision to backup insurance and those locals that permitted it.
I wonder how much of that costly beach renourishment sand is in Stump Pass now? Bradenton Beach lost about $5 million of their brand-new sand, according to a local captain up there. Fortunately, I believe we have Stump Pass dredging coming just in time to keep it open and flowing. We could see dredging gear showing up any time.
By the way, for the newcomers here, the reason we need to maintenance-dredge our pass is because the Army Corps’ creation of the Intracoastal Waterway blocked off most of our natural flow back in the 1960s. The passes now “want” to close due to the changes in hydrology. Keeping them open will be a forever job.
On the plus side, the cooler weather this front brought us is sure to encourage those mackerel migrations I’ve been looking forward to. I’m ready for some action and fish we can eat. If we’re lucky, this blow could also finally bust up our red tide mess. It’s certain to scatter it; only time will tell if it has helped or hurt.
If red tide leaves us alone, I’m excited that our fall mack attack will begin any time. We are due to enjoy some fast and furious fishing as soon as waters clear up. Once the sand settles out of our waters, Spanish mackerel are due. The larger kings will not be far behind. Don’t miss this opportunity to catch fish we can eat.
If you’re a fish eater, our mackerel migrations offer what might be the best local fishing opportunities left for you to enjoy. While many of our Gulf species are closed, both Spanish and king mackerel are underfished by recreational anglers.
With basic understanding and gear, boaters can successfully target mackerel and bring home fresh fish. Trolling is the easy way to catch them; just ask your favorite local bait and tackle shop how to rig. Drone spoons are my lure of choice. They are strong and hooks don’t break off.
Spanish macks frequently come close in by our beaches — close enough to catch from land or land-based structures. Jigs can produce casting from the shore, bridges or piers. Choose your spot with care. The farther you get from the Gulf, the less likely you are to find mackerel. Good choices include the Venice jetties and pier, the Ainger pier on Lemon Bay, and the Placida Pier.
If properly iced as soon as landed, both mackerel species are good eating. Left sitting in the sun, they will get very fishy fast. Bag limits are liberal, but only keep what you can eat today or share with family and neighbors. They don’t freeze well but can be smoked, fried, blackened, broiled or grilled.
This cold front has made its mark, but there will be more on the way soon. We’re just at the beginning of our cooler season, which will bring many more. Here’s hoping the accompanying storms don’t take all of our beach sand — but if they do, we really shouldn’t be surprised.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
