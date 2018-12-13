Money can be tight with our water issues this year, so making time to play, explore and learn together is the perfect gift. Our time here is finite, and realizing this helps us understand why it’s the best gift we can give.
It’s easy to feel guilty in our materialistic world because we can’t buy stuff for important people. Advertising is bombarding us to spend, spend, borrow, and spend more. Contrary to the advertising message, money can’t buy love! The affection it buys is temporary and shallow compared to the real joy of fun times and the adventures with family and friends. Discover how wonderful sincere smiles are; enjoy happiness from the heart.
Now, big ticket items are fine if you can afford them. For those of us not on that list, what can we do special for the important folks in our lives? Consider what they like to do, where they like to go. Write down options and work through your list. There are challenges — budget, time to accomplish, availability of recipients, physical limitations like distance to areas — but don’t let them deter you from your goals. There is something special for your loved ones within reach.
Many ladies would enjoy a big diamond to show off. Flash dazzles some. But how about a unique memory you created and shared — something personal that both of you could cherish? It could be a fishing trip, camping, hunting, birdwatching or anything she enjoys. Just choose something that shows you know and love this special individual. The cost is not as important as the thought we put into our gifts. What matters is our personal understanding of each other and how we share in creating these precious memories.
Hold costs within your budget. The less we spend, the more time we can share and enjoy together. We work to pay our way, but we need to get away from material considerations and breathe the fresh outside experiences every chance we get. We are blessed with numerous parks, forests and wildlife preserves that are cheap or free. Get away from the hustle of civilization and let nature reclaim your soul. Listen to a quiet night. Hear the animals as they speak with each other.
Watch a sunrise away from manmade structures and civilization. Observe how as the day breaks birds begin to sing and reach out to each other. They fly around seeking food and water. Notice that many fly the same paths to and from their roosts. See how rapidly the dawn awakens and how fast it changes. Colors appear and change rapidly. Darkness becomes day all too fast for me.
Take some field glasses and look closer at the birds. Many are bright and colorful, others darker and camouflaged. Females are usually patterned to hide as they sit on nests. Brighter males are flashy to distract predators from nests. Listen to their songs and allow their music to carry your worries away. Make notes of the birds you encounter. See how some select higher dry habitats and others like wetlands. Observe the pond birds as they stalk their breakfast, patiently frozen as they look for the opportunity to pounce.
Check out the animals, too: Squirrels, rabbits, maybe even a deer. Look closer at the vegetation. Note the soil and what flourishes where. If you’re lucky you might observe an Osceola turkey gobbler; their brilliant colors are magnificent in the morning sunlight. The hues on both their heads and tail feathers are something you will never forget, iridescent and glowing more shades that I can grasp.
Places like Myakka State Park offer viewing opportunities at minimal costs. They have camping if you can get a reservation. I discovered that idling around early or late in the evenings offers numerous opportunities. We’ve seen as many as 20 deer, numerous hogs and turkeys, gators and more. The bird life is amazing to check out also. Egrets, herons, spoonbills, eagles, hawks, even owls all parade around constantly for our viewing.
Consider a walk of one of our many beaches at dawn — it’s awesome. There will be very few if any people around, and the expanse of our Gulf shows us just how small we really are. Sunsets are great if you don’t mind many others to share it with. I like the isolation sometimes, but the company and others to observe can be entertaining.
Enjoy our abundant opportunities to get out and explore natural adventures with family and friends. Merry Christmas and happy holidays.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
(0) comments
