So, you bought your RV, and for a while you thought it was the most amazing thing on the road. Now you have owned it for a while and, if you’re like me, you probably wish you could change a few things. That’s where I’m at with our RV: Love it, but wish I had a few other things to make it even more special.
Let’s just put this out there right away. I am getting older and I think I am getting to that point in my life where I want to be much more spoiled. I want all the luxury comfort items I have at home when I’m in the RV. Maybe I’m taking it a little over the top — but hey, why not? We love being out and about, and I simply want all I can have when we are out and away.
What would I add? I would start with space. We have a 24-foot unit with one closet and two drawers for our clothes. Actually, we have more than that, but we never seem to utilize the cabinet space above the bed. Maybe that’s me just being an idiot about things because we have more space than I think we do. But the truth is those cabinets are inconvenient, so we never use them.
Outside of the space issue, I would love a bigger refrigerator. We have a single-door small unit with one freezer shelf above the refrigerated area and that’s it. My wife loves to cook creatively. Even when we travel, she likes to have a wide assortment of seasonings and spices. We simply don’t have that space for all that stuff. The refrigerator works great if we’re going to be gone for a few days. But when we travel for a week at a time, we just don’t have the refrigerator or freezer space to take everything along that we’d like to.
Have you seen RVs with a small refrigerator and sink that are outside of the living space? You know, where you lift up the compartment lid and you have the sink and refrigerator outside. I love those. As much as we sit outside, we do not have the TV nor the outside refrigerator on our unit. I see them on a lot of the newer RVs. That’s one thing that I can’t wait to have when we finally decide to upgrade. Talk about easy. We would get more use out of that outside refrigerator than we would on the one inside.
I also want a couch. Right now we have a table that can be removed, and the dining area then becomes your living room area once the table is gone. I want those to be separate entities. That is something that my wife and I both want. We know that to get it, we’ll need to step into a bigger RV, which we will do at some point in time.
We all have ideals that we would love to have satisfied. I look at it this way: Missy and I are fortunate to have the things we do. I want to take care of the things that we have. That doesn’t stop me from wanting to have something just a little better when I know that it’s obtainable. But, like everything else in life, the timing has to be right. We aren’t quite there yet, but we’re getting closer.
Here’s to hoping that you all have what makes you happy, and you are doing what makes you happy. I know that when I’m in the RV and the boat is in tow, I’m extremely happy. I’m looking forward to more days like that.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
