Since Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle burned down in May, a lot of local anglers have been homeless. Well, not in the literal sense, but when “your” tackle shop is suddenly gone, it does create a vacuum — and especially if it was the shop that your family had been going to for generations.
If you listened to Radio WaterLine this past Saturday, then you already know that Fishin’ Frank Hommema has decided against reopening. I know that has not been an easy decision for him and his wife to make, but he’s spent more than 30 years running nonstop on that treadmill. If he’s ready to slow down, I fully understand and support that. (And if you didn’t catch the show, it’s online at https://bit.ly/3aDjt5L.)
But, as also mentioned on the show, not everyone in his Pirate Crew is ready to retire from the bait biz. Robert Lugiewicz, longtime shop manager and WaterLine columnist, is planning to take all the lessons he’s learned from years of working with Frank and open his own shop, which will be called Blind Tarpon Tackle. (Blind because Robert is legally blind, and tarpon because that’s his favorite fish to catch — and he can see one rolling at 50 yards, no matter what his ophthalmologist says.)
If he were able to open tomorrow, I believe he would. But it may be a bit before we see a Blind Tarpon Tackle sign going up someplace, and there are several reasons why:
• Opening any business in Covid times is a gamble, and retail even more so since supply chains are still lying in pieces all over the place. If you can’t put merchandise on the shelves, opening a store is really hard.
• Location matters. Robert wants to be close enough to home that he can get there on his own, which means walking or maybe a bicycle (legally blind, remember?). And he wants to stay close to where Fishin’ Frank’s was, to be convenient to those loyal customers.
• Parking is tricky, because you need enough spaces not just for cars and trucks but also for vehicles with boats in tow. And you need to ensure that the tackle shop customers aren’t taking parking spots from nearby businesses, because then you’re in a fight with your neighbors and maybe the landlord.
I’ve known Robert for almost 25 years, and known him pretty well for the last 10. He’s smart and stubborn — a good combination if you want to go into a competitive business. Once he gets his mind on something, he doesn’t let it slip away. I’m very confident that once he figures out the challenges, he’ll open up a shop.
In the meantime, those of us who are homeless will be wandering from place to place, looking for what shelter we can find. Personally and for my own selfish reasons, I really hope Blind Tarpon Tackle opens up sooner rather than later. I’m tired of roaming around — I want someplace to call home again.
• • • • • • • • • •
Alert reader Rick Rogoski recently pointed out to me that in the Nov. 26th edition of WaterLine, I incorrectly labeled the pigfish as a member of the porgy family. It is not — pigfish are in the grunt family. Pinfish, of course are miniature porgies. I don’t know how I could have made this slip unless that was the week I was experimenting with ayahuasca tea. Apparently I cost Rick six points in a tournament, for which I greatly apologize. I will be sending him six points in the mail as soon as I can figure out the proper postage.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
