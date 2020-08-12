There are two main ways of viewing the natural world. One usually makes the assumption that humans are the reason the world exists. A person who sees our universe through this lens will look at something and immediately ask, “Why is that here?” What they mean is, how does the existence of that thing benefit me? The answer they come up with will determine whether that particular thing has any value or is just trash.
This viewpoint is very common. It starts with children asking questions of their elders. “Why are there trees, Mommy?” “Because they give us oxygen to breathe, and they grow fruit for us to eat, and they provide homes for all the pretty little birds.”
I hear it all the time from anglers and outdoorsmen, who ask what good a stingray is, or why no-see-ums have to exist. The general consensus is that we ought to just wipe those things right off the Earth, and then things would be better because their absence would leave more room for the good fish or insects.
This philosophy of believing that everything must benefit us to earn its right to exist is called promiscuous teleology. Some people arrive at this conclusion because of religious belief: God created the universe for humanity; therefore, everything in it must (or at least should) have some use for us. Others just never sit still long enough to think about whether this idea makes any sense.
The alternative vantage point is that everything that exists has its own inherent value. This can coexist just fine with most religions, or it can stand on its own.
As a naturalist, I embrace this second option. Doing so means that I can appreciate every thread in the vast tapestry of life for its own sake. I don’t question what any plant or animal (or even rock) is good for. Certainly some of them are more useful to me than others — I still eat, after all. But I don’t feel the need to assign value to them based solely on their utility. They are what they are, and that’s good enough.
Naturally, swimming against this particular tide gets me in trouble all the time. For example, the time I caught a gar in a local canal and released it. I got a lecture from a fellow fisherman, who told me that gar were bad fish because they were no good to eat and they would eat up all the bass, and said I should have tossed it on the bank to die.
When I asked him who saved the bass before there was anybody around to kill the gar, he just kind of stared at me. (You can always tell when you’re talking to somebody who hasn’t thought their argument through.) I ended up finding him a recipe for Cajun garfish balls on his phone, and he was excited about having found a use for what he thought was a useless fish. Hey, he was going to kill them anyway. Might as well eat them, right?
I also caught a bunch of flak a few years ago for relocating an eastern diamondback rattler. People were mad about that one. Said I should have killed it. It might bite a kid, and didn’t I care about the children? Also, serpents are cursed anyway, and deserve to die. I was not able to find any common ground with those folks, though I did explain that the best way to get bitten by a venomous snake is to voluntarily put yourself in striking range, which most often happens when people try to kill a snake “because it might hurt someone.”
I believe this world is big enough for people with all sorts of opinions, and I try very hard to avoid the natural tendency we all have to dislike or ignore people whose way of thinking is different from our own. But there is one thing that I can’t stand: People who have never taken a good, hard look at themselves and asked why they feel the way they do about things. That kind of self-examination is so important.
I know why people don’t like it: Putting that kind of scrutiny on your own presuppositions is a recipe for doubting your own beliefs, which is an uncomfortable feeling. But it’s also good for your long-term mental health, and you’ll come away from the experience with stronger convictions (even if they aren’t necessarily the ones you started with).
A good way to start is with a simple empathy exercise. What’s a critter you just can’t stand? Spider? Snake? Cockroach? OK — imagine that you go to sleep and when you wake up the next morning, you are that thing you hate. (Yes, I know I stole the idea, but I don’t think Mr. Kafka will mind.) Now, justify your existence.
Too New Age-y for you? Feels like psychotherapy? Fine; skip it and go fishing. But while you’re out there, you’ll probably have some time to think about some of the basic questions of life: Why are there trees, anyway?
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
