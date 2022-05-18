Greetings from Orange Beach, Alabama. I’m writing my column while teaching an OUPV (Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessel, better known as a six-pack captain’s license) class. My students will be working in a commercial capacity as fishing charter, parasailing, water taxi and general tour boat captains.
While teaching the United States Coast Guard NAVRULES to this group of prospective captains, I had an epiphany. I teach these same rules to my Nautical Knowledge 101 boating education students. And while I do my best with the time available during my 16-hour class, I can really only cover what I consider the top four NAVRULES: Responsibility (2); overtaking (13); head-on situations (14); and crossing situations (15).
That brought up this week’s topic: What’s the difference between a licensed mariner and a recreational boat operator?
A captain’s license — more properly, a Merchant Mariner Credential — is issued by the USCG. There are different levels of credentials, which specify what an individual captain is permitted to do: Usage, number of passengers, boating experience, and even the maximum displacement of the vessel.
Learning the fundamentals of boating education is a critical part of developing the requisite knowledge (note I did not mention skills, which are obtained from experience on the water) to safely operate any vessel. The USCG requires each OUPV student to pass four very difficult exams and complete a host of other requirements, such as a comprehensive physical, drug testing, a background check, CPR/First Aid/AED certification and provide proof that they have the requisite days at sea (at least 360) to obtain their MMC.
The class starts off with guns-a-blazing — three days of intense education and quizzes on the NAVRULES. Each student must almost ace the final exam, with a minimum test score of 90 to pass.
Additionally, the prospective captain must demonstrate a thorough understanding of plotting, navigation and deck safety by passing three separate exams, which are all packed into the two-week course. These prerequisites must all be met before submitting an application to the National Maritime Center for review and approval.
In my opinion, the USCG does a great job ensuring that those desiring to obtain their MMC are held to very high standards in comparison to recreational boat operators. As a certified USCG instructor and assessor, I truly enjoy being part of the solution. Teaching both commercial and recreational boating education are rewarding to me.
But with each class comes the stark reminder of just how flawed Florida’s system is when it comes to what a recreational boater is required to know compared to a licensed captain. Let’s take a look at the requirements for the recreational boat operator in our state.
Recreational boaters are operating similar vessels as licensed captains. They have lives in their charge. They can cause the same damage to the environment and property. Here in the great state of Florida, training to become a recreational boat operator is accomplished by clicking a few keys on the computer or by filling in a bubble sheet from the Boat Smart course, all from the comfort of your home.
Heck, you can even accomplish this while drinking a frosty cold adult beverage. This is excellent training for getting out on the water with the other million recreational boaters in our state. I see folks drinking (and who knows what else they indulge in) while operating recreational vessels each and every trip. Many have children onboard. It scares the daylights out of me.
This extremely challenging online course (sorry, that was my attempt at humor) is only required if you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988. For everyone else, no boating experience? No insurance? No education? No clue? No problem! Here are the keys; have fun out there.
While I may attempt to add some levity to this column, this is actually a very serious problem in our state which resulted in Florida having the highest number of deaths and injuries in the United States in the recently released 2021 boating statistics.
So, in summary, what’s the difference between a licensed captain and a recreational boater? Besides the administration, not much. The licensed captain can collect money for his or her services and you can’t. Otherwise, the recreational boater has all of the same responsibilities as the licensed captain and is held to the exact same standards in the event of a collision, allision or other untoward event on the water.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.