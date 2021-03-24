By Robert Lugiewicz
Anglers frequently grouse about trying to catch fish for the table and failing. Snook season is over, redfish are tough to find, sheepshead have mostly vanished until next winter. Sure, there are some trout around, and maybe a cobia if you get lucky. But that’s pretty slim pickings. What’s a hungry fisherman to do?
Don’t worry, I have good news: There are many more edible fish in our water than just those “most-wanted” gamefish. Really — even for you picky folks who insist on fish that has no flavor.
One way to get a mess of fish is to head out to the Gulf. Grunts are usually abundant on our artificial reefs, and they’re one of the mildest fish to be found in our waters. As a bonus, they’re easy to catch. Shrimp or pieces of squid will entice them to bite.
While you’re out there, you may also catch lane and mangrove snapper, and if you get into water 50 feet or deeper, vermilion snapper become more likely.
On the reef edges, where rubble gives way to sand, squirrelfish (sand perch) are often abundant. While they’re better known as a bait for grouper or tarpon, bigger squirrelies (say 8 inches or more) are fine table fish. Sugar trout (aka silver perch) will also take small baits over reef edges.
All of these fish are on the smaller side, which leads some people to not think of them as eating fish. But if you can change how you think about how the fish you eat are prepared, it’s no problem. We’ve been programmed to believe fish should be served as boneless, skinless fillets — but that’s just one way.
Whole dressed fish are a great alternative. Scale the fish, gut them, then remove the heads and fins if you like (or just the gills). These dressed fish can be baked or fried. When cooked, the meat slides easily off the bones. Not only do you get much more meat from small fish this way, but the flavor is much improved.
Canal anglers in both salt and fresh water can also get in on this. As the rainy season picks up, sand bream, tilapia and Mayan cichlids will all be hungry and aggressive in brackish water. They make great panfish. In the surf, whiting have been fairly abundant if not incredible, and that’s another easy and tasty small fish.
Of course, some people simply refuse to eat fish this way. That’s OK; I have options for you too. Barracuda are often thought of as trash fish, but the truth is barracuda have some of the mildest and cleanest white meat you could ever ask for. People get freaked out about ciguatera poisoning, but the chances of that are pretty remote. To be safe, stick with ‘cudas less than about 30 inches.
Amberjack are fun sportfish but also great to eat. I’m not a big fan of eating fish, but AJs are one of my favorites. Sure, you can smoke them. Or, you can just cut away any red meat (right away, before you freeze or cook the fillets) and the remaining white fish will be delicious grilled, baked or broiled.
Don’t have an offshore boat? No problem. Spanish mackerel have been readily available in the lower half of the Harbor. These fish get a bad rap because people confuse them with those nasty canned jack mackerel, which are not remotely the same — jack mackerel isn’t actually a mackerel at all.
For best flavor, ice your macks as soon as they come in the boat. Slush is better than just chunks of ice. Keep them iced until you fillet them, and again remove any red meat. Spanish do not freeze well, so enjoy them fresh (you can refrigerate for one day, but that’s about it). If you have too much, share with friends. Baking and broiling are best for these slightly oily fish.
Gafftopsail catfish are quite good on the table. If you like freshwater catfish, you’ll like sailcats. Hardhead catfish — the ones with the shorter spines — are hit or miss. Some will be good, some will taste like low tide. I’d skip them, but sailcats are totally different.
There are lots of small sharks around, and they’re good fish to eat. Blacknose, sharpnose, blacktip and bonnethead sharks are all very edible and have no minimum size limit. Be sure you know how to ID a shark before you kill it, though. Sharks have to be gutted and iced right away, or the meat will have a cat pee smell. Don’t kill one if you can’t take care of it properly.
Any of these fish is better fresh. Frozen fish are for landlubbers. Why do you need bags full of fish in the freezer? If you live here in Southwest Florida, and you have a boat (or better, a friend with a boat), then you always have access to fresh fish — as long as you’re not too picky for your own good.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.