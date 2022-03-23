Although artificial bait has come a long way over the years, sometimes you just can’t beat the real thing. As stinky and smelly as some artificials are these days, nothing can replicate the chemicals given off by a living organism. In fact, some oil-based attractants are undetectable because their molecules are too large for the receptor sites of the fish.
Natural baits are any live or dead animals, or any parts of them, used to catch fish. You can catch many bait varieties; others are usually purchased.
Almost any small fish can also be used for bait, as long as they aren’t juvenile gamefish or other regulated species, but there are a few species that have become standards. How? They’re either readily available, easy to catch in large numbers, just the right size or some combination of the three. Don’t get caught up in the idea that these are the only baits fish will eat — they’re not nearly as picky as fishermen.
Whitebait are undoubtedly the more popular baitfish choice in this area. There’s no one species called a whitebait — it’s a catchall term for several different species of scaled sardines. Some anglers lump in thread herring, menhaden and Spanish sardines under the “whitebait” category. You may also hear the terms greenie, greenback, pilchard or minnow used.
What’s so great about them? They’re abundant from spring through fall, fairly easy to catch in a castnet, fairly easy to keep alive in a flow-thru baitwell, and have no spines or sharp parts to stick in your hands. They’re shiny and fish can spot them from a distance. They’re oily and bloody, so they produce lots of scent. And of course, most predatory fish just love them.
Nothing is perfect, though. Whitebait have short life spans when hooked, and even shorter in a bait bucket or well that’s not flowing. Plus, you need to own a castnet and be proficient in throwing it. When whitebait are scarce, some fishermen will spend hours hunting down and catching them. Those are hours that could be spent fishing.
Atlantic thread herring — threadfins — are a top bait for bigger fish. Scaled sardines rarely grow larger than 5 inches, but threadies can push 10. They look like a tiny tarpon, right down to the trailing filament on the dorsal fin, but aren’t related. Threadies are less tolerant of crowding in the livewell but live much longer on a hook, so you won’t need as many baits.
For bottom fishing, pinfish often get the nod over whitebait. These small porgies are very common on the grassflats and on the reefs, so grouper and snapper are used to eating them. They also make good bait for redfish, snook, big trout and other inshore species. Be careful with them, as their dorsal fin spines are as sharp and fine as needles. If you break one off in your palm or finger, it’ll be like the worst splinter you ever had.
For really big fish, ladyfish are a top choice. Sharks and tarpon love them, and so do big snook. Chunks of fresh cut ladyfish are excellent bait for redfish and bottom fishing, and they can also be ground into a top-quality chum.
If you don’t want to throw a castnet, you can try a sabiki rig. This is basically several small hooks tied a few inches apart on a single line and can be used with any rod and reel. The hooks may be bare shiny metal, dressed with mylar or feathers, or tipped with bits of squid. Threadies prefer bare hooks; pinfish like the squid.
To keep your baitfish alive, get them into the livewell as quickly as possible. A bait flopping around on a hot deck won’t last long. Don’t take any more baitfish than you need. Remember, the fish you want to catch rely on these baitfish as a food source, and if they don’t feed well they won’t reproduce well.
There’s a lot of bait out there, but there are also lots of guys with castnets. Too many anglers just think “free bait” without thinking about the consequences of taking too much. We need to police ourselves, or someone will show up to police us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.