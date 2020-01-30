My editor said he’s heard enough about our problems — tell me something good this week! Except for a few cold days, our conditions have been mainly warm and wonderful. Waters did chill during that serious cold snap, but things are bouncing back rapidly.
I don’t pretend that winter is over, but so far it has been very moderate — even hot on some days. We can deal with any cold we get and enjoy the blessings we have. I’m learning it’s better to deal with what is actually happening, not what might happen.
I see on social media and hear from other captains fishing our calmer days that we still have Spanish and king mackerel to play with. With cooler surface temperatures, I don’t expect to see striking fish and baitfish schools splashing on the surface. But deeper waters have remained warmer, and I’d be looking for the fish to be below the thermocline.
Take note on your sonar what depth the balls of baitfish are holding. Fish follow the food, so where the bait is found so too the gamefish. Concentrate your efforts just above that depth. I use metal planers because they are so easy. Downriggers work also if you’re accustomed to them. We want to control the depth we are working. Stay in the active part of the water column.
I like to troll with #1 or #2 planers, which dive about 10 and 20 feet down respectively. If you are working deeper water, try larger #3 planers. Just note you will need stout gear because of the resistance of the larger diving surface. I recommend conventional gear; the tension is too much for most spinning gear.
I use 25-pound test for #1 or #2 planers and bump it up to 40-pound for the #3. Add good swivels to both ends of your planer. I like spoons with good swivels also, to prevent twisting the leader. For the Spanish mackerel, try small 2- to 3-inch spoons. Step it up to 4 or even 5 inches for the kings. Take note of any baitfish you see and try to match the hatch.
All structure that holds baitfish or other food also attracts feeding fish. Most barracuda should be elsewhere right now (they prefer warm water), and this means we can work the artificial reef systems also. Sharks can become a problem, but most of us like to battle something larger every now and then, and they make my trips on some days. Match your gear to the size of the target.
I advise carrying some shrimp and bottom fishing for sheepshead, snapper and flounder while you are around the reefs. Use minimum terminal tackle and be alert if you want to trick snapper or sheepshead; they are slick bait stealers. Awareness if the key here. Be alert as you’re dropping down — I’ve experienced many a shrimp being stolen before it ever reaches the bottom.
Carry plenty of ice in case you get lucky. Fresh fish properly handled tastes much better. Keep what you can eat fresh — and don’t overdo the keeping, because it’s work to clean them!
If you want to go deeper, pick a calm day and try it. Red grouper will be closed starting Feb. 1, but only in water deeper than 120 feet. There are more fish at 60 to 80 feet anyway. All snapper species except reds are open. I don’t even fish for the grouper as much anymore because the snapper action is much more action.
For the snapper, set up 15- to 20-pound rigs and use long fluorocarbon leaders for best results. Snapper have sharp eyesight. You might even want to play with the amberjack if you have the strength. Personally I’m not interested because they trash my back, but have at ‘em if you’re feeling frisky.
It’s been a tough time for too long, so enjoy this break that we’re getting from red tide and other hassles. No one knows how long anything is going to last — best to make hay while the sun shines.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
