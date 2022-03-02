If you’ve been having more than a difficult time finding fish lately, you’re not the only one. This has been an odd winter, and the last couple weeks especially have been really tough. Some of our more experienced local anglers have been questioning their ability to catch fish, and if you’re new to Southwest Florida fishing you may be wondering what all the hype was about. Trust me, it gets better.
This time of year, we normally find a lot of fish in the upper end of the Harbor and the surrounding canals of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. That’s because the cooler water temperatures drive them to seek warmer refuge, which they find in the deep, dark waters of our canal systems.
But despite a few cold snaps, this winter has been so mild overall the fish have had little reason to head upriver. With plenty of food available and comfortable water, most of the fish have been staying closer to the Intracoastal.
Even there, they’ve been very difficult to pattern because they’re always on the move. It’s as if the fish are thinking, “OK, it’s warm now, but it could get cold any minute. Or maybe it’ll get warmer because summer is coming. So I should move upriver — no, wait, out to the beach — no, wait, up under the mangroves — no, wait …”
It can be challenging enough to catch fish even when they’re in the places you expect to find them. When they’re wandering about, bending a rod can quickly go from challenging to frustrating. And who wants to be frustrated on the water? Fishing is supposed to be about having fun.
So, what to do? To be successful, you have to be flexible and you have to be willing to experiment. Call the tackle shops and ask what’s been going on, then formulate a plan. Actually, multiple plans. Plan A is just a starting point; you need a fallback and a fallback to your fallback.
Ideally, you should be prepared for just about anything. Have several different rods with you, and take along multiple baits or lures. Sure, you’re going out for redfish on the flats, but maybe you’ll end up catching Spanish mackerel in one of the passes or cobia at the artificial reef. If your plan’s not working out, don’t be afraid to change it up.
You may find yourself in a situation where you’ve located some fish but you just can’t buy a strike. This has happened to a couple of people lately with big schools of redfish — there are hundreds of them right there, and they’re just not eating.
There are any number of possible reasons: Did someone chum those fish a half-hour ago and they’re all stuffed with ladyfish chunks? Are they in shallow water to avoid hunting dolphins rather than to feed? Is the barometer rising? Is the current too weak to get them in an eating mood? Did a boat drive right over them 5 minutes before you pulled up?
Another possibility: Maybe they don’t want what you’re throwing. Take a moment to observe what they might be feeding on. Are there crabs in the grass, or a bunch of open clam shells on the sand, or clouds of little pinfish hovering over the bottom? Those are clues. Try feeding them what you think they might be eating.
If that doesn’t work, offer them something completely different. I’m sure you’ve found yourself at some point thinking, “Ugh, spaghetti again? I could really go for a nice chargrilled burger.” Well, the fish get the same way. If all they’ve had lately is glass minnows, they could be just about tired of glass minnows and ignore them. But a juicy shrimp or even a nightcrawler might be worth not just eating but fighting for.
Then again, they simply might not be hungry. With the temperature swinging hugely over just a few days, the fish can’t decide whether to eat more because they need to pack on fat reserves for the cold or stop eating because it’s winter and their metabolism is slower. Again, when the fish don’t know what’s going on, they’re hard to catch.
The truth is that right now, the bite is tough. Even professionals — guys who are on the water day in and day out, guys who have dedicated themselves to finding fish — are having a hard time of it. As we move into spring and we start to see more consistently warm temperatures, hopefully the fish will settle into their usual springtime pattern (which we’ll talk about soon).
Fishing is fishing, not catching. Right now, the thing to do is round up a couple good friends and hit the water with realistic expectations. You might catch a few, or you might catch a bunch, or you might get a goose egg. It’s all part of the sport.
And although it can be humbling to go out there and come back skunked, it really makes you realize how lucky we are to live in a place where we can expect to go catch 10, 20 or 50 fish in a day — and that’s far from a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.