We were already about 30 miles offshore, headed out red snapper fishing (so we had another 30 to go). There were six of us on the boat, plus the captain and mate, and we were telling fishing stories and discussing the day’s plan — and then without any warning, the diesel inboard just died.
The silence of a dead motor is deafening, and unpleasant feelings accompany it. The weather was fine and there were other boats in sight, both of which were comforts. But when your propulsion system craps the bed, and you’re facing the prospect of a ruined fishing trip and maybe long hours waiting for a tow, it’s not a happy moment.
If it were your boat, what would you do? Do you know enough about your vessel to do any sort of troubleshooting? Do you know how fuel gets from the tank to the engine? Do you know anything about the engine itself? If you do, what does your onboard tool kit look like?
How about the electrical system? Wiring connections and switches corrode and have a way of failing at inopportune times (as if there were an opportune time, right?). Can you trace a wire from the fuse block to a component and identify where the problem is?
Now you might be thinking that this is a bunch of gearhead talk. You’re not a grease monkey. You don’t have this kind of working knowledge of your road vehicle. Why should the boat be any different?
Depending what you do with your boat, you might be right. If you’re a canal cruiser or you spend all your helm time on well-populated waters, the likelihood of you getting truly stranded is small. You’re in cell range all the time, so a tow service is just a call away (plus however long you have to wait, which might be a couple hours).
Then again, bad situations can pop up anytime, anywhere. Let’s say you’re out beating the bushes for redfish and snook when you notice the sky is darker than you’d like. You turn the key and ... nothing. There you sit, watching as a thunderstorm that would have been easy to outrun bears down on you. Not good.
Of course, if you’re a regular offshore angler (or are planning to be one), you definitely need to have some wrenching and diagnostic skills. It’s a bit like going offroading in the Nevada desert: There’s usually a way to summon help — assuming you have communication tools, of course, and are aware that you can’t rely on a cell phone in the middle of nowhere. But it won’t get there quick. Self-sufficiency really needs to be Plan A.
So, how are you going to acquire your skills? That’s what the U.S. Power Squadrons are for. They have upcoming classes dealing with things like engine maintenance, boat electrical systems and marine communications. Or if you prefer a more personal touch, reach out to Boat Tutors. This local company offers private education, so you never feel stupid asking a question. For a full list of classes, turn to page 15.
In our case, we were with Outriggers Charters out of Marina Jack in Sarasota. Capt. Ryan Rolland and his mate Tom had hatches popped open within a few seconds and were already getting it figured out. They discovered a problem with the throttle linkage and had the engine rumbling again in about 5 minutes.
They had the know-how to get the boat running again quickly, and that meant we were able to continue out for our Radio WaterLine red snapper charter trip — which turned out to be quite successful. (If you don’t know about those, then I guess you should be listening to the radio show, which is from 7 to 9 a.m. every Saturday on KIX 92.9 FM.)
What would have happened on your boat?
