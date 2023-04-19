One thing I have learned in bass fishing: If you can’t adjust to a sudden change in weather, you’re going to struggle. In the springtime especially, Florida’s weather is known to turn on a dime and hand you something you may not be prepared for.
While practicing for the MLF Toyota Series on Lake Okeechobee two weeks ago, I ran into a stretch of weather that was simply beautiful. The winds varied in direction, but it was never blowing too much. I could run anywhere I wanted to, and once I got there, I could fish the area without any trouble.
But it’s springtime in Florida, so of course that didn’t last through the tournament.
The front blew in about 4 p.m. Wednesday. It brought thunderstorms, some lightning, and a good amount of rain. And naturally, a lot of wind — so much wind that I had to roll up the RV awning to keep it from pounding itself into submission. After a quick look at Weather.com, I knew we were in for a tournament that was going to be very different from the conditions we had in practice.
During practice, I found a spot or two where the shad had just spawned. Bass were all over the area feeding. I never found any giant bass in practice, but I did manage to find bass that weighed 3 to 4 pounds. Considering the number of bass in these areas, I figured I could catch maybe 15 to 18 pounds each day and I would be good for this tournament.
But then I woke up Thursday morning to winds howling out of the northeast. Blowing straight into the spot I had. It was the one time the forecast was 100 percent accurate.
What could I do? I had to get to those fish and see if they were still catchable. But after beating my brains out simply running to the spot I wanted to fish, then having the waves nearly throw me out of the boat, I finally decided that enough was enough. I needed someplace I could actually fish.
I fired the big motor back up and ran back into the Rim Canal that traces the west side of Lake Okeechobee. If nothing else, this allowed me to get to water that I could at least fish. It surely wasn’t what I planned on doing. But based on the conditions and lack of bass anywhere else, it was the only play that made sense.
If you know anything about the Rim Canal, you know that if water is being pulled out of Moore Haven, you stand a pretty good chance of getting bit. It wasn’t long before I boated one bass and missed on another one. I decided to start at the Moore Haven area and work my way south.
I started by flipping some mats, but while doing this, I noticed shad in the area. Aha! The shad spawn that I had found in the lake was also going on in the Rim Canal. Once I noticed this, I backed off the shoreline and started throwing soft plastics to the edge. That did not produce any bites, so I switched to a Rat-L-Trap and boated my second bass.
Once I was finished with that area, I started to move around looking for more shad and churning through some water that maybe would not produce real well. After I cleared the spot where large boats can tie up and wait on the Moore Haven lock to open, I went to work with a spinnerbait. A simple green pumpkin skirt with gold blades, and for good measure, a green pumpkin grub tail trailer.
I started getting bites almost immediately. Before long it wasn’t a matter of getting a limit, but rather finding one big bite that would push me over the weight I was targeting. Unfortunately, that bite never came.
On day two I repeated these areas, with even more bites than I got on day one. However, in the end, I came up 2.3 pounds short of a check. One bass at 3.5 pounds could have pushed me over that desired amount, or two bass at 2.75. It would have culled out the smaller ones I could never get rid of.
Sure, I wish I’d done better. But at least I gave myself a chance to finish higher in the standings. By weighing the bass I did, I still have a chance to get to the national tournament at the end of the season. With one more tournament to go, that’s all anyone can ask for.
What it took was a complete mental switch. I had to abandon an area that I really wanted to fish for an area that I never practiced. The weather forced my hand and I needed to adjust.
When the weather throws you a curveball, don’t abandon the fishing altogether. Simply find some fishable water and be very thorough in those areas. Throw soft plastics or a spinnerbait. Those two baits are virtually snag-proof and allow you to feel around in areas you may not be familiar with.
It worked for me, and basically saved my season. Now I need to focus on doing well in the next tournament. Hopefully the weather will play nice.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com
