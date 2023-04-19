WWTbartz_bass042023.jpg

If you find yourself having to fish unfamiliar waters, a spinnerbait is one of the best lure choices because you can work it through most cover and it’s a proven bass-catcher.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

One thing I have learned in bass fishing: If you can’t adjust to a sudden change in weather, you’re going to struggle. In the springtime especially, Florida’s weather is known to turn on a dime and hand you something you may not be prepared for.

While practicing for the MLF Toyota Series on Lake Okeechobee two weeks ago, I ran into a stretch of weather that was simply beautiful. The winds varied in direction, but it was never blowing too much. I could run anywhere I wanted to, and once I got there, I could fish the area without any trouble.


   

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com

