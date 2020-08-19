Editor’s note: Doc Robin is suffering from a combination of writer’s block and something called “beach brain,” so please try to enjoy this piece from several years ago.
Most of my columns that run WaterLine are success stories — warm and fuzzy tales of rescues, rehabs and releases that went according to plan. It sounds so easy and rewarding when focusing only on the positive outcomes. But believe it or not, there is a seedy underbelly to the glamorous work that is wildlife rehabilitation.
Most of our patients are brought to us by the people who find the injured or orphaned animal. Sometimes Charlotte County Animal Control will pick up the animal and deliver it to us. After hours, on holidays, or when the animal is in Lee, DeSoto or Sarasota County, Plan B gets put into action — sometimes with varied results.
Earlier this year, we got a call from Florida Fish and Wildlife that there was a great egret on the side of the road which had been hit by a car. The officers said they would stay with the injured bird until we got there to pick it up. I wasn’t sure why they didn’t bring it in, but luckily it was my day off and the location, just over the Lee county line, was fairly close to my home.
When I arrived, they pointed out the bird, just in front of the swale on the side of the road. Net and sheet in hand, I approached the bird. As I stepped to the edge of the seemingly shallow puddle the bird was perched next to, I slipped on the algae and sank up to my waist in stagnant water. But I got my bird! I wrapped the sheet around its wings and head to calm it and tried to climb back up the incline.
Between the slippery slope and the weight of the soaking wet towel and my clothes, my ascent was considerably slower than my descent. Think “I Love Lucy” meets “World’s Dirtiest Jobs.” I was impressed with the FWC officers’ professionalism — i.e., they did not laugh hysterically (until I drove away, I’m sure!). The bird had some minor contusions from being clipped by a car and was released a short time later.
But while the bird was OK, there were casualties. There was no getting that stink out of my clothes, and they did not survive the ordeal.
Then there was the yellow-crowned night heron that was caught up in fishing line hanging from the mangroves across the canal from someone’s home. Of course it was early spring, of course none of the neighbors were home, of course no one had a boat in the area. The water was low enough in the canal, so I decided, after numerous other attempts failed, to walk across the canal.
Since my work boots weigh 40 pounds each when dry (that may be a slight exaggeration; I’ll bet they’re really only 35 pounds), I didn’t want to think about trying to lift my feet in them soaking wet. Naturally, my water shoes were in my other car along with all my other rescue equipment. These calls always come in when I am otherwise engaged.
My sister, who happened to be with me when the call came in, had on flip-flops, which she graciously offered me. I figured they would do. I slipped them on, went down over the seawall via our caller’s ladder and proceeded to wade into the canal.
On my first step, I stepped right out of one flip-flop and watched it sail downstream. The second flip-flop stuck in the mud and tore apart when I struggled to lift my foot. Luckily the mud was present only at the edges of the canal. After that, it was all sharp rocks and oyster shells. Did I mention that the water was ice-cold?
We eventually got the heron back to PRWC and untangled the line from around his wing and leg. The bird’s luck was better than mine — there was no hook, so the damage was minimal.
Sometimes the rescues are a success, but the outcome is not. I was called in to work on a deer that had impaled himself on a fence by almost jumping over it. Two FWC officers and an animal control officer carried the deer into our surgical area before leaving, and the rehabber on duty had the deer anesthetized by the time I arrived. We worked diligently to staunch the bleeding and suture the torn muscles back together.
Once we were finished with the surgery, the two of us just looked at each other: Now what? The recovery pen was out the door, down the stairs, around the corner, and through a narrow passageway. Between the two of us, we barely outweighed the buck. There was no way we were going to effectively carry this unconscious patient out there.
Leaving the deer on the table under the rehabber’s watchful eye, I ran out to Ponce de Leon Park to find a couple of strapping young able-bodied fishermen who could help us. Maybe the anesthetic gasses were getting to me. Of course, what I found was found a bench full of retirees, who were nevertheless quite willing to lend a hand. They not only gently delivered the deer to his recovery bed, but handed us $50 for their effort.
Unfortunately, the deer did not make it. The blood loss, combined with a condition called capture myopathy (a severe reaction to stress that can cause complete muscle failure, including paralysis and respiratory arrest) proved too much for this magnificent animal. The hard work of at least a dozen people could not save his life.
While we were devastated to lose this patient, we had to dive right back in to trying to save the next one. Because if there is one unfailing constant about wildlife rehabilitation, it’s that there will always be another sick, injured or orphaned animal that needs our help.
And the wonderful people of Charlotte County and the surrounding areas make it possible for us to continue our work, by bringing injured animals to us and by supporting us financially with monetary donations and items from our wish list. Thank you so much for your support.
Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. They are open seven days a week year-round, including holidays. Tours are offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.
