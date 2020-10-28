Last week, Robert Lugiewicz and I spent a night driving and walking around in the Everglades. We went to see what we could find, with the sort-of goal being to locate venomous snakes (and we did find a baby cottonmouth, which was awesome). But while it was neat to be able to observe some really fascinating species, it was impossible to avoid noticing what wasn’t there.
If you went out and roamed the ‘Glades on a wet early autumn night 30 years ago, the bugs would have drained you of blood and carried off what was left. But I was wandering around Flamingo Marina and several spots on the road going through the park with no bug repellent or mosquito netting, wearing shorts and a T-shirt. I got a few skeeter bites, but no more than a couple dozen.
Most people probably think of that as a reason to celebrate. Who wants blood-suckers attacking them? The problem is that those blood-suckers are a huge part of the food chain. And it’s not just mosquitoes. The beetles and moths that should have nearly covered up the lights at the marina were all but absent. During the day, we saw only a few butterflies, though dragonflies were fairly common.
A lack of insects has deep and resounding implications. It means less food for insect predators — things like frogs, lizards, many smaller birds (and especially those trying to raise young ones). Take those out, and now mid-size predators such as raptors and snakes are going hungry. These kinds of losses resonate across an ecosystem, but that’s not the worst.
Insects are vital to pollination of most plants. (That includes mosquitoes, by the way — blood is only needed by females for egg production. Their usual food is nectar and plant juices.) If plants don’t get pollinated, they don’t set seed. And many plants are pollinated by only one or a few species of insects.
When you remove pollinators, now seed-eating animals suffer. Plants that can’t reproduce vegetatively die off. Even leaf-eating herbivores may have a hard time foraging. With all but the least choosy plant eaters taken out, predators become rare as well.
This is a big and scary problem that isn’t limited to the Everglades. It’s happening all over. See for yourself: Go out driving at night. It wasn’t too many years ago that an early evening cruise, especially through a marshy or wooded area, would produce dozens to hundreds of splats from bugs hitting your windshield. Try it now. There are a few areas where you’ll have some hits, but in most places you won’t need even one spritz of washer fluid.
What’s driving this change? It’s hard to point to just one thing. Pesticides and herbicides, which are everywhere, are obvious. But there are also other ubiquitous chemicals: The additives in gasoline, microplastics, pharmaceutical residues.
These are just some of the measurable remnants of modern life which we now find in the upper atmosphere, in the ocean trenches, and everywhere between. No matter how sparsely populated a particular stretch of the globe may be, just look and you’ll find the fingerprints of humanity. It turns out chemistry’s miracles have a dark side.
What do we do about it? That’s a tough one. You can try to limit your personal contribution by avoiding the use of lawn sprays and the like. You can switch to organic foods, although organic farming kills insects too (you kind of have to, if you want to harvest a crop). You can drive an electric vehicle, but the fossil fuels burned to produce your electricity and the exotic materials in your fancy battery mean your hands will still not be truly clean.
The hardest part about this is accepting the simple truth that unless we are willing to either reduce the human population by about 80 percent or live like they did in Little House on the Big Prairie, there really is no solution in sight.
Biodiversity is going to continue its sharp downward trend as we kill off the world’s less adaptable plants and animals. Our children and grandchildren will inherit a planet with far fewer wild things. That’s just the way it is. All we can really do is document what we have before we lose it.
Maybe I’m being pessimistic. I’d be really glad to be wrong about this one. But just in case, I’m going to keep my camera handy, because when I see one of these vanishing critters, it might be for the last time.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.