Cool weather means the convicts are loose and on the move! This annual winter migration of sheepshead to congregate along structure makes for great fishing of these striped and toothy bait-stealers.
It also leads to the annual questions: Where did they all come from? And, where is that underwater prison that holds them the rest of the year? Before I attempt to answer, first let’s explore a few facts about the life history of sheepshead.
The sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus, if you want to get fancy) is a member of the porgy and seabream family (Sparidae). Worldwide, Sparidae includes about 120 species. Within A. probatocephalus, there are three subspecies.
A subspecies means that there are differences within a species, usually due to geographic isolation — but those differences are not significant enough to identify them as separate species. In these cases, scientist add a subspecies name to recognize the differences.
For sheepshead, A. p. probatocephalus is the northern form, occurring from Canada south to Cedar Key off the Florida Gulf Coast (our sheepshead); A. p. oviceps occurs in the Gulf of Mexico from St. Marks, Fla., to the Campeche Bank, Mexico; and A. p. aries ranges from Belize to Brazil.
Sheepshead live about 11 to 14 years here, but in areas to our north they can live much longer (20 years in Louisiana, 18 years in Georgia, and 19 to 23 years in South Carolina). Sheepshead reach sexual maturity around 2 years of age, and there appears to be little difference in age of maturity between sexes.
Like many other fish species, sheepshead living in the Atlantic Ocean tend to have faster growth rates than those in the Gulf of Mexico, and northern sheepshead have faster growth rates than those in the southern part of the sheepshead range. Regardless of which coast you are on or which latitude you are at, size is not a good determinant of sheepshead age.
Populations of sheepshead spawn offshore primarily in the early spring (February to March). Prior to heading offshore, adults group up in large numbers, generally in water at least 20 feet deep and around structure. Temperature triggers this annual migration to spawn.
Females may produce from 1,100 to 250,000 eggs per spawning event. It appears the farther offshore a female goes, the more eggs she releases per spawn. Some adults spawn daily; others may only spawn once every 20 days.
Sheepshead eggs and larvae are transported into estuaries by tides and currents where they settle out and grow. Very young sheepshead are most abundant in seagrass flats and above mud bottoms, where they feed on copepods and algae. At around 2 inches, they begin to show up on structure.
So back to the question: Where are all of the sheepshead coming from? After a spawn, adult sheepshead come into the estuary, but are dispersed and in areas most people are not looking for them.
According to Tim MacDonald, a fisheries expert with FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Petersburg, adult sheepshead are caught in their 600-foot seines throughout the year. They catch them in a variety of habitats, including seagrass beds and along mangrove shorelines. Sheepshead are also found on and around oysters; around pilings; and under docks, boats and other structure.
In essence sheepshead are not “locked up” but instead are here, on the loose, and hiding in plain sight all around us.
Another thing that is important to note about sheepshead this time of year is that they are probably eating more as they store up the reserves needed to get them through the spawning season. As such, they may be much easier for anglers to catch, since they are probably less discerning in their food choices.
Other species — snook, for example — also feed more leading up to reproduction, making them more susceptible to capture. This is why we have a closure to correspond with their spawning activity.
Betty Staugler is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program. She is active in many areas relating to boating, fishing, and watershed/coastal living. Sea Grant supports research and education activities that help Florida’s shoreline communities, industries and citizens wisely use the state’s coastal and marine resources. Contact her at staugler@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.